Xinhua News Agency: China's economy grew 5.3% year-on-year in the first half of the year

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Xinhua News Agency, China's economy grew by 5.3% year-on-year in the first half of the year.

According to preliminary calculations, the GDP in the first half of the year was 66,053.6 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.3% at constant prices. By industry, the added value of the primary industry was 3,117.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.7%; the added value of the secondary industry was 23,905.0 billion yuan, an increase of 5.3%; the added value of the tertiary industry was 39,031.4 billion yuan, an increase of 5.5%. By quarter, the GDP in the first quarter increased by 5.4% year-on-year, and in the second quarter it increased by 5.2%. From a month-on-month perspective, the GDP in the second quarter increased by 1.1%.