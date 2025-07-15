Huang Renxun: Will start selling H20 chips to the Chinese market

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CCTV, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced two important developments: the United States has approved the sale of H20 chips to China, and Nvidia will launch the RTXpro GPU.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: "The U.S. government has approved our export license and we can start shipping, so we will start selling H20 to the Chinese market. I am very much looking forward to shipping H20 soon. I am very happy about this. This is really very, very good news. The second news is that we will also release a new graphics card called RTX Pro. This graphics card is very important because it is designed for computer graphics, digital twins and artificial intelligence."