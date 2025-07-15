Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $297 million yesterday, marking the eighth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on July 15 that according to SoSoValue data, on July 14, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $297 million, recording net inflows for the eighth consecutive day. BlackRock ETF IBIT had a net inflow of $395 million, with a total historical inflow of $54.799 billion; Grayscale BTC ETF had a net inflow of $12.747 million; ARKB had a net outflow of $99.5699 million. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is $153.295 billion, accounting for 6.41% of the total market value of BTC.

