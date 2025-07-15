Returning to the road of "world computer", a brief analysis of Ethereum's five major technical strategies for the future

2025/07/15 12:00
Based on Ethereum's technical roadmap for the next two years, we share some "technical breakthroughs" that may support prices (specially provided by E Guards):

1) zkEVM layer1 integration

Implementation timeline: Mainnet deployment completed in Q4 2025-Q2 2026;

Technical goals:

-99% of blocks are verified within 10 seconds;

-Zero-knowledge proof verification costs are reduced by 80%;

Significance of realization:

- The market share of stablecoins such as USDC and USDT on the Ethereum main chain will further expand, and the daily gas consumption will increase accordingly, directly promoting ETH deflation;

-zkEVM zero-knowledge proof technology provides compliance and privacy protection for traditional financial institutions, and large-scale DeFi application scenarios of institutions are expected to be activated;

2) RISC-V implements new architecture

Implementation timeline: Research and development will begin in the second half of 2025, and will be slowly implemented in phases from 2026 to 2030;

Technical goals:

- Smart contract execution efficiency increased by 3-5 times;

- Gas costs reduced by 50-70%;

- The open source instruction set architecture replaces the current EVM and is more compatible with modern hardware acceleration technology;

Significance of realization:

- The magnitude of the execution performance improvement will give rise to new application scenarios, such as high-frequency trading, real-time gaming, AI reasoning, micropayments, microtransactions, etc.

- Lower gas costs will reactivate small transaction scenarios, significantly expand the user base and usage frequency, and form a positive cycle of ETH demand;

3) Layer1-Layer2 Ecosystem Synergy

Implementation timeline: Starting in Q4 2025, with continuous optimization in 2026-2027;

Technical goals:

- Enable seamless interoperability between L1 and major L2 (Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, etc.);

- The decentralized liquidity is now about 120 billion TVL, and the unified liquidity pool TVL exceeds 200 billion US dollars;

- Cross-layer transaction costs are reduced by 90%, achieving cross-layer confirmation within 10 seconds;

Significance of realization:

- DeFi protocols can more efficiently aggregate the liquidity of the entire ecosystem (L1+L2), generate a network effect of 1+1>2, and greatly improve the capital efficiency and application experience of the entire Ethereum ecosystem;

4) Validator Economic Optimization

Implementation timeline: Starting in the second half of 2025, with simultaneous optimization in conjunction with various technology upgrades, and continued for 2 years;

Technical goals:

- The minimum staking threshold for validators will be gradually reduced from 32 ETH to 16 ETH, and eventually to 1 ETH;

- The annualized return on pledge will be increased from the current 4-6% to 6-8%;

- Simplify the threshold for validators to operate, support light node verification, and improve the degree of network decentralization;

Significance of realization:

- The lowering of the validator threshold and the optimization of the revenue model will increase the ETH staking rate from the current 25% to more than 40% (about 48 million ETH locked), further reducing the circulating supply of ETH and strengthening the expectation of deflation;

- Increased staking returns will enhance the attractiveness of ETH as a "digital bond" and provide fundamental support for its valuation;

5) Sharding technology returns (ETH 3.0)

Implementation timeline: Design and development will begin in 2026, and implementation will be in 2027-2028 or later;

Technical goals:

- Combine zkEVM+sharding to achieve millions of transactions per second;

- Data availability costs reduced by 99%;

- Distribute blockchain data to multiple shards, so that validators only need to process part of the data;

Significance of realization:

- The reintroduction of sharding shows that Ethereum is preparing for the mass adoption of Web3 in the next decade, and the long-cherished dream of "world computer" will be re-upped on the agenda;

