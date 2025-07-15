Kazakhstan to Move Reserve Wealth Into Crypto — Which Countries Showed Them the Way?

CryptoNews
2025/07/15 12:37
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018784+0.17%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000025-24.24%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05482-4.76%
FUND
FUND$0.02798+3.62%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00118-6.34%

Kazakhstan is moving deeper into crypto, following the lead of sovereign funds in the US, Norway and the Middle East. It now plans to channel part of its gold and foreign exchange reserves, along with National Fund assets, into digital asset-related investments.

The announcement came from National Bank Chairman Timur Suleimenov, who revealed at a recent press conference that Kazakhstan’s alternative portfolios will soon include exposure to crypto assets, local outlet Kursiv reported.

These portfolios follow more aggressive investment strategies, aiming for higher returns while accepting a greater level of risk.

Officials Cite Global Examples as Kazakhstan Mulls Crypto Exposure for Reserves

“We looked at the experience of the Norwegian fund, the American experience, the experience of the Middle East funds,” Suleimenov said. “They have certain investments either in crypto assets directly or in ETFs and shares of companies that are closely related to crypto assets. They are quite small.”

While the scale of Kazakhstan’s investment remains undecided, the country is clearly signaling its intent to join a growing club of sovereign wealth managers who see crypto as part of a diversified portfolio.

Suleimenov stressed, however, that volatility remains a concern. “This is a difficult question, so there is no need to rush here,” he said. “Yes, such assets can bring high returns, but at the same time they are highly volatile.”

Crypto Reserve to Be Funded by State Mining and Seized Crypto Holdings

In a separate but related move, the National Bank confirmed plans to build a state crypto reserve. This new digital fund will store assets confiscated in criminal cases and could eventually receive contributions from state-backed crypto mining operations. Infrastructure to manage and safeguard this reserve is already under development.

Suleimenov added that if enterprises mine crypto on behalf of the state, a portion of those earnings, through taxes or other obligations, could be funneled into the reserve.

As Legal Infrastructure Grows, Kazakhstan Tightens Oversight on Unlicensed Crypto Activity

Kazakhstan’s crypto ambitions go beyond investment. Last month, the government said it would formally introduce a legal framework for a state-run crypto reserve. The model will borrow international best practices from sovereign funds, including transparency, sound governance and long-term sustainability.

Still, regulatory caution remains. Kazakhstan’s authorities have proposed new administrative and criminal penalties for transactions involving digital assets on the grey market.

Currently, crypto trading is permitted only through licensed platforms based in the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). The central bank also plans to curb digital asset advertising to reduce retail exposure.

Kazakhstan’s evolving relationship with crypto began in 2021, when Chinese miners relocated following Beijing’s clampdown on the industry. At its peak, the country handled over 27% of global Bitcoin mining activity. Although low energy costs initially made Kazakhstan attractive, the surge overwhelmed the power grid and exposed gaps in regulation.

Now, with stricter rules and a clearer policy roadmap, Kazakhstan looks set to cement its place in the global crypto economy, both as a mining base and a sovereign investor.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinbase disclosed total revenue of $1.5 billion, net profit of $1.4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $512 million for Q2 2025. Subscription and service
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000138+1.47%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009736-15.89%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:44
A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

In 1981, 16-year-old Shi Yongxin entered the then-almost forgotten Shaolin Temple. At the time, the temple housed only nine monks, struggling to survive by farming and receiving incense offerings. A
Brainedge
LEARN$0.02144+0.42%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:00
Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently posted on X that he met Vitalik Buterin at the San Jose Bitcoin Conference in 2013 and invited him
MetYa
MET$0.1974+0.76%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:39

Trending News

More

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million