HashKey OTC Global's revenue jumped 246% in the first half of 2025, with strong growth in revenue and trading volume

PANews
2025/07/15 13:10
HashKey OTC Global, an OTC trading platform under HashKey Group, announced today that in the first six months of 2025, trading volume increased by 140% year-on-year , revenue increased by 246% year-on-year, and the number of users doubled . These milestones highlight the strong market influence of HashKey OTC Global. HashKey OTC Global is a compliant trading platform that focuses on providing customized digital asset spot trading services for professional and institutional investors.

HashKey OTC Global is a bridge between traditional finance and Web3, dedicated to providing secure and efficient access channels for cryptocurrency and fiat currency transactions. HashKey OTC Global serves a diverse client base, including hedge funds, family offices, payment processors, e-commerce companies, cross-border trading companies, and commodity trading companies seeking deep liquidity, competitive pricing, and seamless settlement. These clients use HashKey OTC Global's compliant access channels to avoid counterparty default risks, access stable banking channels, and execute large transactions with minimal slippage.

The HashKey OTC Global platform's highest weekly trading volume was close to $200 million , demonstrating its ability to support high-value institutional transactions, and also reflecting strong market demand and abundant liquidity channels. The platform supports multi-currency settlement , including major fiat currencies and stablecoins, providing fast and cost-effective exchange services to global customers.

Recent milestones demonstrate that trust in regulated OTC platforms continues to grow, especially as institutions seek alternatives to decentralized liquidity sources. HashKey OTC Global has established connections with major financial institutions to ensure competitive pricing, smooth settlement processes, and strict compliance with global regulatory standards, which is also a core driver of its continued market share growth.

Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey OTC Global, said: "HashKey OTC Global is committed to combining the reliability of TradFi with the innovation of Web3 to redefine institutional-grade crypto services. Its fully compliant framework ensures that customers can trade securely while gaining access to deep liquidity and competitive execution, thereby bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital assets."

HashKey OTC Global operates in full compliance with regulations and holds licenses from leading institutions such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA) and the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA). These licenses ensure that customers can enjoy a safe and globally recognized trading environment.

In addition, the company works with top banks and compliance firms such as Moody's and Chainalysis to ensure that KYC/KYT measures are rigorous and complete, enhancing trust and transparency in every transaction. By combining compliance advantages with cutting-edge technology, HashKey OTC Global has become the preferred partner for institutions seeking development direction in the evolving digital asset field.

About HashKey OTC Global

HashKey OTC Global is the over-the-counter (OTC) division of the HashKey Group and is your trusted partner in the digital asset space. With our outstanding experience and reputation, we focus on providing digital asset trading services that meet regulatory requirements for professional investors, institutional investors and high net worth individuals.

