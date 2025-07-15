XerpaAI Completes $6 Million Seed Round to Fuel AI-Driven Growth

2025/07/15 13:45
PANews reported on July 15 that XerpaAI , an artificial intelligence growth platform, announced the completion of a $ 6 million seed round led by UFLY Capital . This round of funds will be used for product innovation, international expansion and strategic recruitment. XerpaAI focuses on AI and social networks, and is committed to improving user acquisition, brand influence and distribution efficiency for innovative companies in the Web3 and AI fields. Currently, XerpaAI has operations teams in Silicon Valley, Tokyo and Singapore, and has in-depth cooperation with important ecological partners in the blockchain and AI industries.

