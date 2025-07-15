Standard Chartered Bank Launches Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot Trading Services for Institutional Clients

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Reuters, Standard Chartered Bank launched Bitcoin and Ethereum spot trading services for institutional clients through its UK branch to meet the growing demand for crypto assets. It is reported that the UK-based bank has become the first global systemically important bank to provide secure, compliant and scalable Bitcoin and Ethereum spot trading services.

Standard Chartered Bank said that institutional clients, including companies, investors and asset managers, can now trade digital assets through a familiar foreign exchange trading interface, and will provide non-deliverable forward trading services in the future. Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters emphasized that as customer demand further accelerates, Standard Chartered hopes to provide customers with a safe, efficient and regulatory-compliant digital asset trading and risk management path.