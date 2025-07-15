Aqua 1, which previously invested $100 million in WLFI governance tokens, was revealed to be associated with Web3port

PANews
2025/07/15 15:25
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.09381-2.20%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.873-5.56%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Beincrypto, the source of funds for World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralized financial project supported by Trump, was exposed to be suspicious. Previously, a mysterious donor named "Aqua 1" announced that it would provide $100 million to the project and claimed to be from the UAE. However, the latest investigation found that "Aqua 1" is actually a shell company related to the controversial company Web3port.

It is reported that Web3port is a market maker that was banned by multiple exchanges in 2023 for suspected market manipulation. Its founder "Dave Lee" is active on the Internet only with an anime avatar, and his true identity remains a mystery. "Aqua 1" is not registered in the UAE, and no information about the person in charge has been made public.

While the funds were advertised as being used for “digital freedom infrastructure,” they were transferred through opaque wallets and offshore accounts directly linked to Web3port.

Earlier news, Aqua 1 announced a strategic investment of US$100 million in WLFI governance tokens .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinbase disclosed total revenue of $1.5 billion, net profit of $1.4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $512 million for Q2 2025. Subscription and service
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000138+1.47%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009736-15.89%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:44
A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

In 1981, 16-year-old Shi Yongxin entered the then-almost forgotten Shaolin Temple. At the time, the temple housed only nine monks, struggling to survive by farming and receiving incense offerings. A
Brainedge
LEARN$0.02144+0.42%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:00
Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently posted on X that he met Vitalik Buterin at the San Jose Bitcoin Conference in 2013 and invited him
MetYa
MET$0.1974+0.76%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:39

Trending News

More

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million