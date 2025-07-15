Aqua 1, which previously invested $100 million in WLFI governance tokens, was revealed to be associated with Web3port

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Beincrypto, the source of funds for World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralized financial project supported by Trump, was exposed to be suspicious. Previously, a mysterious donor named "Aqua 1" announced that it would provide $100 million to the project and claimed to be from the UAE. However, the latest investigation found that "Aqua 1" is actually a shell company related to the controversial company Web3port.

It is reported that Web3port is a market maker that was banned by multiple exchanges in 2023 for suspected market manipulation. Its founder "Dave Lee" is active on the Internet only with an anime avatar, and his true identity remains a mystery. "Aqua 1" is not registered in the UAE, and no information about the person in charge has been made public.

While the funds were advertised as being used for “digital freedom infrastructure,” they were transferred through opaque wallets and offshore accounts directly linked to Web3port.

Earlier news, Aqua 1 announced a strategic investment of US$100 million in WLFI governance tokens .