Will there be another DOGE or SHIB? This memecoin below $0.002 has what it takes

Crypto.news
2025/07/15 15:41
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000667-2.48%
SphereX
HERE$0.00042+18.98%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001235-5.21%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20768-6.59%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000097-12.61%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Could the next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu already be here? One memecoin under $0.002, Little Pepe, is gaining serious buzz as the next big breakout.

Table of Contents

  • Introducing Little Pepe: The memecoin of a new era
  • Why investors are jumping in early
  • How to join the presale
  • The roadmap: From meme baby to blockchain beast
  • Final thoughts

The market capitalization of Dogecoin stands at $26.08 billion, while it is currently priced at $0.17. It has surged over 100x from its humble beginnings. On the other hand, Shiba Inu defied expectations with an unprecedented rally of over 10,000%, reaching a price of $0.000012, and now boasts a market cap of $7.01 billion. However, what does the success of these coins entail? It is worth noting that they weren’t simply coins; they culminated into movements.

At the same time, both veteran investors in crypto and newcomers to the market are echoing the same sentiments:  “Will we ever see another Dogecoin or Shiba Inu?”  A much more compelling query would be, “What if it’s already there, concealed in plain sight?”

There’s a new contender in town. A memecoin that’s flying under the radar, currently priced under $0.002, and analysts are already whispering about a potential 10,000% rally from its anticipated listing price of $0.003. So, what is this mysterious token that has the crypto underground buzzing?

Introducing Little Pepe: The memecoin of a new era

Meet Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a memecoin with a mission, a Layer-2 blockchain backbone, and the charisma of a frog born for the spotlight.

Where other memecoins are built on hype, LILPEPE is constructed with utility, scalability, and community-first economics. It’s not just another digital mascot hoping to moon. It’s the heir to the meme throne, backed by fast transactions, zero taxes, and a next-gen infrastructure that’s ready to leap far beyond the limitations of its predecessors.

Unlike Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, which operate on outdated or congested networks, Little Pepe is launching its own Layer-2 blockchain, offering lightning-fast speeds, near-zero fees, and a developer-friendly environment built for DeFi, NFTs, and real-world adoption. This is not an average memecoin. It’s a full-fledged ecosystem powered by memes, designed for the masses.

Why investors are jumping in early

As of now, Little Pepe is in Stage 5 of its presale, with over $4.63 million raised and nearly 4 billion tokens sold, and it’s not even launched yet. With a presale price of just $0.0014, savvy investors are seeing the early Dogecoin and SHIB vibes all over again.

Here’s what sets LILPEPE apart:

  • Zero buy and sell tax: Unlike many new memecoins that bleed users with taxes, LILPEPE charges no fees on trades.
  • Massive utility: Beyond the memes, LILPEPE powers a dedicated Layer-2 network, something no other memecoin has done successfully.
  • Generous tokenomics: With 26.5% of tokens reserved for presale buyers and an additional 13.5% for staking and rewards, this token is designed to reward early believers.
  • Marketing powerhouse: A 10% marketing allocation ensures widespread visibility across social media, influencer channels, and even offline with meme-worthy billboards.

But that’s not all. Little Pepe has launched an explosive $777k Giveaway, where ten lucky winners will receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens each. Over 33,000 entries have already been submitted, signaling significant traction from the crypto community.

How to join the presale

Getting involved with LILPEPE is simple:

  • Download MetaMask or Trust Wallet.
  • Fund wallet with ETH or USDT on the Ethereum network.
  • Visit the official Little Pepe website to buy LILPEPE directly using the wallet.

Once the presale concludes, token holders can claim their tokens directly via the website by connecting their wallets.

The roadmap: From meme baby to blockchain beast

The team behind LILPEPE has laid out a roadmap that blends storytelling with solid execution:

  • Phase 1 – “Pregnancy”: Build hype, form major partnerships, and kick off the presale.
  • Phase 2 – “Birth”: Launch on Uniswap, target a $1 billion market cap, and initiate a global marketing blitz.
  • Phase 3 – “Growth”: Establish the LILPEPE Layer-2 chain as a top-tier EVM platform, offering fast, secure, and affordable transactions with real-world utility.

Final thoughts

DOGE and SHIB were once obscure coins. But those who saw the potential early were rewarded beyond imagination. Little Pepe might be small in name, but it’s massive in ambition. With a rapidly growing community, meme-powered branding, and real utility on a Layer-2 blockchain, LILPEPE checks every box for what could be the next breakout star of the memecoin world.

The presale is nearing its cap, the giveaway is in full swing, and the hype is building. If history has taught us anything, it’s this: The biggest gains come from getting in before the world catches on. Will LILPEPE be the next 100x or even 10,000x moonshot? The market’s about to find out.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Whitepaper, Telegram, and Twitter (X).

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinbase disclosed total revenue of $1.5 billion, net profit of $1.4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $512 million for Q2 2025. Subscription and service
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000138+1.47%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009736-15.89%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:44
A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

In 1981, 16-year-old Shi Yongxin entered the then-almost forgotten Shaolin Temple. At the time, the temple housed only nine monks, struggling to survive by farming and receiving incense offerings. A
Brainedge
LEARN$0.02144+0.42%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:00
Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently posted on X that he met Vitalik Buterin at the San Jose Bitcoin Conference in 2013 and invited him
MetYa
MET$0.1974+0.76%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:39

Trending News

More

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million