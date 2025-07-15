Community News: Backpack will open a debt claim channel for FTX users in China and Russia

PANews reported on July 15 that according to AB Kuai.Dong, multiple sources said Backpack plans to launch a bond market function to take over the claims of Chinese and Russian users that FTX had not previously recognized. Users need to synchronize their FTX account information to the Backpack platform before they can initiate a claim, and this function is expected to be launched soon.

Another user named “Linshan” pointed out that the news is credible, Backpack officials have not denied it, and founder Armani Ferrante has liked the relevant tweet.

Earlier news indicated that Chinese users’ $380 million FTX debt may be difficult to repay, accounting for 82% of the total debt of $470 million in the restricted area .