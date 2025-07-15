A whale transferred another 5,360 BTC to Galaxy within half an hour, with a total transfer amount of 4.16 billion US dollars in BTC

PANews reported on July 15 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, a whale transferred 5,360 bitcoins to Galaxy in batches in the past half hour. At present, the total amount transferred by the whale has reached 35,370 BTC, worth about 4.16 billion US dollars, accounting for 44.2% of its total account holdings.

