Vitalik: The best way to build L2 is to make full use of the characteristics of L1 and simplify its own logic

PANews
2025/07/15 17:40
L1
PANews reported on July 15 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin wrote on the X platform that the best way to build an L2 network is to make full use of the various features provided by L1 (such as security, anti-censorship, proof mechanism, data availability, etc.), while simplifying its own logic to only serve as a sequencer and prover above the core execution layer (if the sorting function is not required, it will only serve as a prover). This model that combines minimized trust and high efficiency is exactly what the enterprise blockchain team pursued in the 2010s but never achieved. Today, with the help of the Ethereum L2 network, this goal has been achieved. Moreover, we have seen many successful cases that when problems arise in the L2 network, the characteristics of the L1 network can protect the rights and interests of users.

