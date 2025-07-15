GM Vietnam 2025 to Take Place in Vietnam’s Capital

Incrypted
2025/07/15 17:46
Moonveil
MORE$0.10071-1.39%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9509-1.72%
GOMBLE
GM$0.01147+2.41%
  • GM Vietnam will be held in Vietnam on August 1-2.
  • The event will feature about 200 speakers.
  • More than 12,000 participants are expected to attend the event.

GM Vietnam 2025 Blockchain Week will be held in Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi from August 1 to 2, 2025. The organizers of the event in a conversation with Incrypted noted that the event will be attended by more than 12,000 participants who will be able to hear from more than 200 speakers.

The event is known to be supported by more than 50 sponsors, 150 strategic partners, 200 media platforms and a vibrant global technology community.

In addition, SSI Digital (SSID), the digital division of SSI Securities Corporation, Vietnam’s largest brokerage company, has partnered with Kyros Ventures, founder and CEO of GM Vietnam, to co-host the event.

Founder and CEO of Kyros Ventures, Thuat Nguyen (Zane) Thuat Nguyen (Zane), said GM Vietnam aims to become the leading Web3 event in Southeast Asia. He said Hanoi is an ideal place for developers, innovators and industry leaders from across the region to meet.

The press release said the blockchain week includes two days of main program including networking, educational sessions and speeches from the industry’s most influential voices. Organizers said more than 200 founders, investors, experts and policymakers will discuss key areas of Web3 — from DeFi, GameFi and RWA to AI, blockchain infrastructure and regulation.

Part of the speakers at GM Vietnam 2025. Data: press release.

Participants will be able to explore more than 40 interactive booths with products in blockchain, AI and fintech. A highlight will be the Vietnam Aptos Hackathon finals, as well as an international Web3 gaming tournament.

Outside of the main program, there will be networking sessions, side events, investor meetings with projects and parties connecting business with opportunity. GM Vietnam will also expose participants to the culture of Hanoi — through cuisine, art and history, combining innovation with local authenticity.

In addition, GM Vietnam 2025 offers three ticket categories.

  • Standard (free) provides full access to all keynote sessions, workshops and activities for two days, as well as a welcome gift.
  • Professional ($149) includes all the benefits of a standard ticket, priority registration and access to the official afterparty.
  • Premium ($499) includes all the features of the Professional ticket, lunches on both days, an invitation to an exclusive VIP dinner on the eve of the conference, access to the VIP area and a premium gift.

You can purchase tickets for the event by clicking here.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinbase disclosed total revenue of $1.5 billion, net profit of $1.4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $512 million for Q2 2025. Subscription and service
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000138+1.47%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009736-15.89%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:44
A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

In 1981, 16-year-old Shi Yongxin entered the then-almost forgotten Shaolin Temple. At the time, the temple housed only nine monks, struggling to survive by farming and receiving incense offerings. A
Brainedge
LEARN$0.02144+0.42%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:00
Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently posted on X that he met Vitalik Buterin at the San Jose Bitcoin Conference in 2013 and invited him
MetYa
MET$0.1974+0.76%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:39

Trending News

More

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million