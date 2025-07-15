Metaplanet Announces NFS, a Subsidiary of Fidelity Investments, Becomes Its Largest Shareholder

PANews reported on July 15 that Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, posted on the X platform: "Metaplanet has a new largest shareholder. As of June 30, National Financial Services LLC (NFS) held 84.4 million shares of the company, accounting for 12.9% of the company's total share capital, corresponding to a market value of approximately 130 billion yen (equivalent to US$820 million). NFS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fidelity Investments. It mainly acts as a custodian to provide custody services to retail and institutional investors who purchase stocks through the Fidelity platform. With the continuous expansion of global investment channels, the company's shareholder structure is constantly evolving."

