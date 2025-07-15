Fairshake, the US crypto PAC, now has $141 million in funding

PANews reported on July 15 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, Fairshake, the largest super PAC in the US crypto field, and its affiliates are actively preparing for the midterm elections. As of June 30, its report showed that it had $141 million in cash on hand. The funds include: $52 million raised in the first half of 2025; $25 million from Coinbase; and a total of $109 million raised since Election Day 2024. Spokesman Josh Vlasto said in a statement: "Fairshake is stronger than ever, and we will continue to focus on our mission to build lasting support for cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.