Institution: Bitcoin still has some way to go before it is widely adopted

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, Matt Britzman, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that after Bitcoin recently soared to an all-time high, Bitcoin still has a long way to go before it is widely adopted. He said that the key risk is volatility. Until trading becomes more stable, its use as a mainstream means of wealth storage will always be questioned. In addition, cryptocurrencies as risky assets may also face pressure from geopolitical conflicts. Other risks include the possibility of large holders of Bitcoin (known as Bitcoin whales) selling assets, as well as regulatory uncertainty.

