Risc Zero’s “Boundless” Incentivized Testnet Launches

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, zero-knowledge proof technology company RISC Zero launched a decentralized ZK computing market incentive test network (Mainnet Beta) called "Boundless" on Coinbase's Layer2 network Base. The test network has received early support from institutions such as the Ethereum Foundation, Wormhole and EigenLayer.

The testnet uses a verifiable proof of work (PoVW) mechanism, allowing institutions and individuals with high-performance GPUs to participate in proof verification as ZK miners and receive rewards. Participants can obtain airdrop qualifications for the project token ZKC by generating the number, speed, and complexity of proofs. The mainnet and tokens are scheduled to be officially launched in the third quarter of 2025.