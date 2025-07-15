Analysis: U.S. inflation rose as expected in June, making the Fed continue to be cautious about rate cuts

PANews
2025/07/15 20:44
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, the rise in the US CPI in June may mark the beginning of the long-expected tariff-induced inflation increase, which makes the Federal Reserve cautious about resuming interest rate cuts. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CPI rose 0.3% month-on-month in June after a small increase of 0.1% in May. This is the largest increase since January. Year-on-year, it rose 2.7% after a 2.4% increase in May. The core CPI rose 0.2%, up 2.9% year-on-year, after rising 2.8% for three consecutive months. The sharp rise in commodity prices may be partially offset by a moderate increase in service costs, easing concerns about rising general inflationary pressures. Weak demand has limited price increases in service-related categories such as airfares and hotel and motel room prices.

