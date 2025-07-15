A Survival Guide for Crypto Newbies: How to Build Wealth Long-Term

Author: Alertforalpha
Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain
Let’s face it: as a newbie, crypto investing can ruin you if you’re not careful.
Most crypto related content is either hype or technical jargon, this guide is neither.
Here’s a survival guide for crypto newbies.
A cruel reality:
Bitcoin could plunge 50% in a matter of weeks. This has happened several times before, with Bitcoin falling 78% from $69,000 to $15,000 in 2022.
Altcoins could drop 90% or more. Some coins will never return to their previous highs.
You can lose all your money overnight. Click on the wrong link, choose the wrong investment, wrong timing – poof, money gone.
But here’s the thing: there are still many people making life-changing fortunes in the crypto asset markets. The difference is knowing how to protect yourself.
This isn't just good advice, it's the key to survival.
“Able to afford the loss” means:
Simple test: Don’t invest if losing the money would change your lifestyle.
Real example: If you have $10,000 in savings, invest at most $1,000 in crypto assets. If you lose, you will be angry, but you will not be homeless.
Some people put their entire savings into crypto assets during the bull market. Don’t be that person. They usually end up broke.
Volatility is more than just a fancy word—it’s emotional torture.
Imagine this scenario:
This is common in the crypto asset market. You will feel like a roller coaster of emotions. You will think:
Psychological trap: Most people buy high when they are excited and sell low when they are panicked. This will lose money even if the overall market trend is upward.
Why choose Bitcoin first:
Avoid these beginner mistakes:
Reality: You can buy $50 of Bitcoin. You don’t need to buy a whole Bitcoin.
Leave the gambling mentality for later. Once you understand how Bitcoin behaves, consider exploring other currencies.
But at the beginning, choose the option with the lowest risk.
What is regular investing: Instead of investing $1,000 all at once, you can invest $100 every month for 10 months.
Why it works:
Real case:
In the long run, your average purchase price will be better than trying to guess the best time.
Market risk: The entire market crashes together. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and almost all altcoins fall 70-90% in 2022. There is nowhere to hide.
Individual coin risk: Even if the market performs well, your coins may fail. Remember Terra Luna? It fell from $80 to almost zero in a few days.
Exchange risk: Your crypto platform could get hacked, go bankrupt, or freeze your account. FTX had millions of users until it collapsed overnight.
Technical risks: Smart contracts may have vulnerabilities, DeFi protocols may be attacked, and new projects may be scams.
Regulatory risk: Governments may ban or strictly regulate crypto assets. Some countries have already done so.
Leverage means borrowing money to buy more crypto assets. It sounds tempting when the market is rising.
How it works: You have $1,000 and can buy $10,000 of Bitcoin with 10x leverage.
The catch: If Bitcoin drops 10%, you lose all your $1,000. If it drops 15%, you still owe money.
Reality Check: Leverage is for experienced traders who can afford a total loss. As a beginner, leverage is financial suicide.
Promise and Reality:
You will see various information:
Fact: No one can accurately predict short-term trends. Even the experts often guess wrong.
Focus on the following points:
Stop paying attention to those:
Exchange security: Do not store large amounts of funds on exchanges. Exchanges can be hacked or go bankrupt.
Wallet Basics: For amounts over $1,000, use a hardware wallet (like Ledger or Trezor).
Back up your recovery phrase: Write your recovery phrase down on a piece of paper and keep it in a safe place. This is how you can recover your crypto assets if you lose your wallet.
Never share your private keys or recovery phrases: not with friends, online "help desks", or anyone else.
The most common mistakes made by beginners
Simple Beginner Strategy
Month 1-3: Learn about Bitcoin. Buy a small amount ($50-100) to get familiar with wallets and exchanges.
Month 3-6: Start investing in Bitcoin regularly. Invest $100-200 per month according to your budget.
Month 6-12: Once you understand Bitcoin, consider adding Ethereum. Keep it simple.
Year 2 and beyond: If you want to explore altcoins, limit them to 10-20% of your crypto portfolio.
Throughout: keep learning, ignore the hype, and never invest more money than you can afford to lose.
summary
Crypto assets can make you money. In the long run, it has also made many people rich.
But it can also destroy you if you go about it the wrong way.
The people who do well in the crypto asset market are not those who chase 100x returns, but those who first protect their principal and then try to increase its value.
Start small and learn as you go. Don't let greed overwhelm common sense.
Remember: the goal is not to get rich overnight, but to avoid bankruptcy while potentially building wealth over the long term.
There is always another chance in the crypto asset market. But if you lose all your money the first time, you won’t be able to participate next time.
Original link: https://a.c1ns.cn/ckJCo
Original title: Beginner's Survival Guide In Crypto
