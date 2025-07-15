Publicly traded company Autris reveals it has increased its Bitcoin reserves to $1.3 million

PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, as of July 13, 2025, the Bitcoin reserves of the listed company Autris (OTC: AUTR) have increased to $1.3 million, compared to about $250,000 last year. The increase in reserves is due to Bitcoin payments received through land and house sales, asset appreciation, and the company's strategic choice of Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation. Autris actively integrates Bitcoin into its business operations - accepting Bitcoin payments for property purchases, using solar energy for Bitcoin mining, and building a Bitcoin-based DAO.

