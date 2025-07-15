Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,632 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 80,294 ETH

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,632 BTC (worth $311.14 million), of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day inflow of 3,294 BTC (worth $389.3 million), and the current total holdings reached 717,388 BTC (worth $84.8 billion). On the same day, 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 80,294 ETH (worth $245.06 million), of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day inflow of 50,538 ETH (worth $154.24 million), and the current total holdings reached 2,097,315 ETH (worth $6.4 billion).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.