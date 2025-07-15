Ripple confirms intention to apply for MiCA license to expand in EU

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Cointelegraph, payment solutions company Ripple has made it clear that it intends to apply for a license under the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA) to expand into the EU market. A Ripple spokesperson said the company intends to "comply with MiCA" because it sees "significant opportunities in the European market." This statement was released after Ripple registered Ripple Payments Europe SA in Luxembourg at the end of April. On Tuesday, industry media Ledger Insights reported that Ripple has applied for an electronic money institution license in Luxembourg. In response, Ripple neither confirmed nor denied it, only responding that "there is no latest news at the moment."

