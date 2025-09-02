$4B Floods Into Ethereum in August Alone While Bitcoin Struggles With Outflows

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/02 11:25
Digital asset investment products staged a comeback last week, reversing prior outflows with $2.48 billion in inflows. August inflows now total $4.37 billion, which lifted year-to-date numbers to $35.5 billion. Activity was strong until Friday, when flows turned negative following the Core PCE release.

The data dampened hopes for a September Fed rate cut and frustrated crypto investors. Combined with continued weak price action, this has pressured the market. As a result, total assets under management declined by 10% from recent highs to $219 billion, as the sector witnessed both resilience and fragility.

Investors Bet Big on Ethereum

According to the latest edition of CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, investor sentiment leaned strongly toward Ethereum, which brought in $1.4 billion in inflows against Bitcoin’s $748 million. August inflows for Ethereum now stand at $3.95 billion, while Bitcoin trails with $301 million in outflows.

Meanwhile, Solana and XRP gained momentum from ETF optimism, securing $177 million and $134 million in inflows. Inflows of $5.2 million and $3.6 million into Cardano and Chainlink further signaled diversification beyond the two largest cryptocurrencies. Multi-asset products also attracted a modest $0.7 million in inflows.

Sui, on the other hand, was the only asset that bucked the trend with $5.8 million in outflows over the past week.

Widespread Regional Inflows

Looking at geographic trends, the United States continued to dominate regional inflows, pulling in $2.29 billion last week. Other regions also saw positive sentiment, with Switzerland recording $109.4 million, Germany $69.9 million, and Canada $41.1 million. Hong Kong followed with $12.4 million during the same period, while Australia and Brazil contributed $2.9 million and $1.6 million, respectively.

Sweden, however, recorded more than $45 million in outflows.

CoinShares said that this broad regional participation of inflows reflects a healthy appetite for digital assets across the world. Meanwhile, the firm added that the outflows observed on Friday were likely the result of profit-taking activity, rather than evidence of a more concerning trend.

