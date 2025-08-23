5 Best Altcoins to Buy Now with 120x Potential in the Next Bull Run

Altcoin season is showing renewed strength as market activity increases, creating opportunities for outsized gains. While numerous projects struggle to maintain momentum, a small group of altcoins has emerged with the potential for sharp growth.
Market analysts indicate that some of these tokens could appreciate by as much as 120x, underscoring the heightened speculation surrounding this cycle.
The following five best altcoins have drawn attention for their growth prospects and market positioning.
Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel
TOKEN6900 (T6900) calls itself the “New Global Benchmark for Brain Rot Finance,” a wild meme coin fueled by community hype instead of utility. In just a few months, it raised approximately $2.4 million in its presale.
Marketing sits at the center of TOKEN6900’s plans. The team set aside 40% of presale funds for future campaigns to push the coin into the mainstream through virality. The project takes inspiration from SPX6900 (SPX), a token that delivered nearly 100,000% returns since launch.
With a small but fast-growing market cap, TOKEN6900 aims to follow a similar path. In a playful nod to SPX6900, it even set its total supply at 930,993,091, which is one more than SPX.
Analysts like Jacob Crypto Bury see 10x growth potential in $T6900. Holders can also stake their tokens for up to 33% annual yield, with 139 million tokens already locked. While risky, TOKEN6900 mixes humor, marketing, and staking rewards to create one of today’s hottest presale opportunities.
Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is a new project creating a layer-two (L2) network for Bitcoin to solve slow transactions and high fees. Its presale has already raised around $11.3 million, showing strong interest before launch.
The Hyper network will allow almost instant payments and bring DeFi apps to Bitcoin. It uses the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) for speed and scalability.
Transactions will be grouped with zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs and then settled on Bitcoin’s base layer for security. A built-in bridge will also let users move BTC between layers without trust issues. Bitcoin Hyper also plans to support staking, governance, and dApp building.
Analysts like Alessandro De Crypto see it as one of the top projects to watch in 2025. On top of that, holders can stake $HYPER for rewards of up to 97% APY. If Bitcoin keeps rising, $HYPER could become an important part of the ecosystem.
Maxi Doge (MAXI) is another presale to watch in 2025, already raising approximately $1.4 million. With a muscular Doge mascot powered by caffeine and leverage, the project connects directly with degen traders who chase high-risk, high-reward plays.
The team plans to build a community where traders share strategies and compete for rewards. Weekly trading contests will offer prizes, and the roadmap includes a futures platform and gamified tournaments to keep the community engaged.
Source – Maxi Doge Twitter
Investors can also stake $MAXI for up to 211% APY, with around 3.5 billion tokens already locked. This mix of speculation and staking rewards has made it popular with risk-tolerant traders.
Crypto analyst Austin Hilton, who has around 356K YouTube subscribers, says $MAXI could attract Dogecoin holders looking for the best altcoin to buy. With its humor and ambitious plans, Maxi Doge aims to capture the energy of the bull market and position itself as a next-generation meme coin.
In just a few months, Snorter Token (SNORT) has raised $3.3 million in its presale. The project introduces a powerful crypto trading bot loaded with advanced features. The bot offers fast and secure swaps through a custom RPC cluster with MEV-resistant relayers.
It also includes automated sniping tools that let users buy new tokens the moment liquidity appears.
Traders can set limit orders and stop-loss triggers to automate strategies without watching the market all day. Another feature is honeypot and rug-pull detection, which flags risky tokens before users invest.
Snorter bot also delivers some of the lowest fees on Solana. While BONKbot and Maestro charge 1%, Snorter bot charges 1.5% but cuts it to 0.85% for holders who keep a minimum $SNORT balance.
On top of that, users can stake $SNORT to earn up to 134% APY. With strong presale growth, low fees, and smart trading tools, analysts like Cilinix Crypto see Snorter Token as a best altcoin to buy.
$BEST token powers Best Wallet, a fast-growing non-custodial crypto wallet. In just a few months of its presale, it raised more than $15 million. Holding $BEST comes with many perks. Users pay lower transaction fees, making the wallet cheaper to use.
$BEST holders also get early access to presales and new projects listed on Best Wallet’s “Upcoming Tokens” page, giving them an edge in spotting opportunities before others.
Source – Best Wallet Twitter
The token also unlocks higher staking rewards through Best Wallet’s aggregator, helping users boost passive income. Holders can vote on key decisions, such as new integrations and development priorities, thanks to governance rights.
Right now, $BEST staking offers up to 89% APY, with 298 million tokens already locked in the pool. With a mix of fee savings, staking rewards, and governance power, analysts like ClayBro call $BEST one of the best altcoins to buy this year.
