Ozak AI is another innovative AI-based crypto project that is rocking the market with the combination of AI and a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network).

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/20 20:17
Ozak AI is another innovative AI-based crypto project that is rocking the market with the combination of AI and a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network). Such a combination of AI tools, decentralized infrastructure, and tokenized growth has been gaining steam. The presale of the project was a shocking success, where the cost of the token increased in multiple steps. It was launched at Stage 1 and acts at a price of $0.001, Stage 2 at a price of $0.002, Stage 3 price of $0.003, Stage 4 price of $0.005, and Stage 5 price of $0.01, with the live price being at the Stage 6 price of $0.012. Early investors who initially invested at the starting price of $0.001 have already scored a significant payoff as the token is currently worth 0.012, which represents an appreciation of 1,100%

The Ozak AI presale: Ground-level opportunity

The Ozak AI has shown good results in its presale, since which it has sold more than 909 million tokens and been able to raised over $3.2 million. Such a strong tide is also a sign of the increasing level of investor confidence in the project vision. The total supply of 10 billion tokens allows 30% presale, which grants high chances for early buyers. The sequential process will involve an increase in the token price up to $0.014 and a proposed commencement price of $1.

Any successful launch at this price would equate to a future ROI of more than 8,300 for individuals entering into the business at the present price of $0.012. The powerful technological backbone of the project that comprises Prediction Agents (PA), the Ozak Stream Network (OSN), and integration with Arbitrum Orbit, differentiates the project among conventional crypto assets. The latter, using real-time data analytics and actively running smart contracts, generates an effective financial market predictive and analysis environment.

Landscape tour: OzakAI vs. market leaders

Although the cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu ($0.000013), XRP ($0.40), Dogecoin ($0.035), and Cardano ($0.92) are mature ones and thus have their niche, Ozak AI presents a high growth opportunity. With the support of strategic alliances and a CertiK audit, the project will be in a good position to capitalize on the booming AI crypto market that has experienced more than 516 million investments this year alone.

Security, Technology, and Partnerships: The base of Ozak AI

Initially, with a high level of security and strategic partnerships, Ozak AI derives its credibility. The DePIN architecture gives it a decentralized physical infrastructure layer, which is essential to scalability; it is also cross-chain-capable to enable it to interface with various blockchain ecosystems. Its integration with the rest of the ecosystem is supported by strategic partnerships with such platforms as Hive Intel (AI-based market intelligence), SINT (AI-based trading tools), and Weblume (AI data infrastructure). During such alliances, the platform is refined to give the services a strong and trustworthy platform on which AI runs.

Conclusion 

Ozak AI is one of the best investment opportunities because of its effective presale, breakthrough technology, and affiliate collaborations. Its token price of reachable $0.012, as well as the launch price of one dollar, is a very amazing growth prospect. The project has a great future, as its performance during the first presale became impressive, since a total of more than 902 million tokens were sold, whereas the amount of collected funds during the first presale was over $3.2 million. Ozak AI offers a strong proposal involving a combination of AI-calculated prediction agents and a decentralized infrastructure that can be scaled up and other parties interested in investing in the future of AI and blockchain technology, aiming to achieve the best possible market assets.

More Details:

Website: https://ozak.ai/ 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI 

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

TLDR Coinbase plans to offer Bitcoin-backed credit cards with up to 4% rewards. The Crypto Clarity Act aims to clarify U.S. regulations for stablecoins and crypto. Coinbase is exploring stablecoin yield programs with returns up to 10%. Armstrong highlights the need for clear crypto laws to drive Coinbase’s growth. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, is optimistic [...] The post Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/20 19:50
Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

PANews reported on September 20th that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released its latest Bitcoin holdings data on the X platform. As of September 19th, its total Bitcoin holdings had increased to 1,966.1 (Note: This number is pure holdings and does not include Bitcoin deposited by customers). In addition, its Bitcoin mining output this week was 99.5 BTC, but 69.0 BTC were sold during the same period.
PANews2025/09/20 20:13
NFL Star Russell Wilson Has Sewn Up $100 Million In Sales Making Sportswear For Kids

NFL Star Russell Wilson Has Sewn Up $100 Million In Sales Making Sportswear For Kids

The post NFL Star Russell Wilson Has Sewn Up $100 Million In Sales Making Sportswear For Kids appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Giants quarterback and his pop star wife, Ciara, are cofounders of 3BRAND, which is finding success selling moisture-wicking shirts to children despite a dogpile of challenges in the retail market. Russell Wilson has made a career on defying expectations. Shrugging off a slide to the third round of the 2012 NFL draft over concerns about his size, the 5-foot-11 quarterback led the Seattle Seahawks to eight playoff appearances in nine seasons and the franchise’s only Super Bowl win. Even now, in his 14th pro season, the ten-time Pro Bowler is still trying to prove himself, playing on a one-year contract with the New York Giants and facing calls from fans to give up his starting spot to rookie Jaxson Dart—despite leading the league in passing yards through two games, with 618. So while any ordinary entrepreneur might quiver at the thought of trying to break into sports apparel—an industry dominated by a handful of global heavyweights with billions in revenue and a decades-long head-start—the 36-year-old Wilson is used to being the underdog. And quietly, as a cofounder of 3BRAND, he has built a company that surpassed $100 million in sales in 2024, and more than $70 million in the first half of 2025, selling workout clothes in children’s sizes. The business is one of many for Wilson, who tied for No. 49 on Forbes’ 2025 list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, with $53.6 million in pretax earnings over the 12 months ending in May. That income includes an estimated $6 million off the field, from licensing, memorabilia and more than a dozen endorsement deals, as well as cash returns from a thick portfolio of companies he has founded or invested in. Wilson is behind West2East Empire, which offers production services for TV commercials and other media, and Why Not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 19:07
