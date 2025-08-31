5 Best Crypto Presales to Buy Today According to Analysts Tracking 2025 Breakouts

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/31 01:29
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01751-22.55%
rocket-purple-sky

Missed it again? Maybe it was the friend who passed on Solana under $1, or the colleague who shrugged off Dogecoin before it melted faces. Every cycle serves the same lesson: the biggest outcomes go to the earliest conviction. If you’re hunting the top crypto presales and the best crypto to buy now, there’s a fresh window opening, led by a project designed to thrive in any market: BlockchainFX (BFX). This is the “second chance” play for people who refuse to sit out the next run.

image 2 43

BlockchainFX (BFX) — The all-in-one super app primed for upside

Why it stands out: BFX isn’t just a token; it’s a crypto-native multi-asset trading super app where users can access 500+ assets (crypto, forex, stocks, ETFs, options, futures, bonds) in one place, no juggling exchanges, wallets, or brokerages. Holders earn daily staking rewards in BFX and USDT funded by up to 70% of trading fees, a model purpose-built to compound community value as activity scales.

  • Presale facts (today): The presale price is $0.021, with a launch price set at $0.05. The raise has crossed ~$6.2M, and the team is running time-boxed bonus promos: BLOCK30 (extra 30% tokens) and AUG35 (extra 35% tokens) for a limited time. 
  • Built for any market: The whitepaper’s thesis is simple: modern traders need one place to rotate between assets at speed, instead of losing edge to fragmentation. That’s the edge BFX is shipping, instant cross-asset access with a reward loop for holders.
  • How the platform monetizes (and pays you): Low trading fees (with up to 70% redistributed), listing fees, premium subscriptions, liquidity incentives, and 1.25% copy-trading performance fees, a revenue design that routes value back to committed participants.
  • Scale story: The whitepaper projects rapid growth as crypto (still <1% of global trading) converges with legacy markets. Translation: a huge TAM for a unified app that already aligns incentives with users.

Use AUG35 for +35% tokens before it expires—or BLOCK30 for +30% if the August promo lapses. Early entries get more BFX per dollar, which magnifies upside into launch and beyond. 

Referral earnings (fast track):

  • Connect your wallet at the referral portal, get your code, and share it.
  • Referrers earn 10% in BFX on each qualifying buy; new buyers get +30% tokens when they use the code (or +35% with AUG35, while it’s active). Track it all from your wallet dashboard.
image 2 42

BlockDAG (BDAG) — PoW + DAG, testnet live, presale running

BlockDAG aims to be a new base-layer blockchain that blends Proof-of-Work’s battle-tested security with a DAG-style design to confirm many transactions in parallel. In plain terms, it’s trying to keep PoW’s resilience while boosting speed and capacity. Investors usually watch how the network handles real traffic, what tools exist for developers, and whether mining and node participation stay decentralized. As with any new L1, adoption by wallets, apps, and exchanges will matter more than lab benchmarks.

Remittix (RTX) — PayFi rails, crypto-to-bank payments, presale near completion

Remittix focuses on payments, letting people use crypto on one side while recipients get local-currency bank transfers on the other. The appeal is straightforward: transparent fees, quick settlement, and support across many countries and currencies. For diligence, look at compliance (KYC/AML), banking partners, corridor coverage, and how foreign-exchange costs are handled. Success depends on reliable payouts, strong customer support, and sustainable unit economics.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) — “Fastest Bitcoin L2” pitch, Solana VM, presale price live

Bitcoin Hyper is a Bitcoin-adjacent scaling play that aims to deliver faster, cheaper transactions and smart-contract functionality while anchoring value to BTC. It targets use cases like payments, trading, and apps that want Bitcoin’s brand and liquidity without base-layer delays. Key questions include the exact security model (rollup, sidechain, or hybrid), bridge safety, and how activity ultimately settles back to Bitcoin. Real traction will show up in working apps, liquidity, and stable developer tools.

Snorter Token (SNORT) — Solana trading bot + meme energy, presale portal live

Snorter pairs a trading-bot product with a community-driven token, aiming to make rapid buys, limit orders, and copy trading easily, often through a Telegram-style interface. The draw is convenience and low fees for active traders in fast-moving markets. Before committing, check real execution quality during busy periods, the bot’s fee structure versus competitors, contract/security audits, and how wallet permissions are managed. Like all bot tokens, staying power depends on genuine user adoption, not just branding.

Why BFX Is Still The Better Asymmetric Bet

  • Utility breadth: One app for 500+ assets means BFX can capture flows across bull and bear phases while paying holders from up to 70% fee share, a structural edge over single-use tokens.
  • Clear price path: $0.021 → $0.05 launch embeds day-one appreciation for early buyers, even before the broader thesis plays out. Combine that with BLOCK30/AUG35 bonuses to further stack tokens per dollar.
  • Macro fit: Crypto remains <1% of global trading—BFX directly targets that gap with a unified platform thesis.
image 2 43

Fast Math: If You Put $5,000 Into BFX Today

Presale price $0.021 → 238,095 BFX (approx.).

  • Value at launch $0.05: $11,904.76
  • If BFX reaches $1: $238,095.24
  • If BFX reaches $5: $1,190,476.19

Take Away

Across all five presales, only BlockchainFX (BFX) gives you a simple, scalable way to capture many market moves in one place, and then share in the upside through daily BFX + USDT rewards funded by up to 70% of trading fees. That’s why, if you’re serious about the best crypto to buy now, the smart play is to lock your spot at $0.021 before the $0.05 launch step bakes in higher prices. This is the rare setup where utility, incentives, and timing line up: a unified trading super app, a clear presale-to-launch path, and a holder-first model designed to compound activity back to you.

If you’re acting today, maximize your stack: use code AUG35 for +35% more BFX at checkout while it’s still August; if that window closes, apply BLOCK30 for +30%. Buy, stake, and, if you want to supercharge it, share your referral to keep adding BFX as adoption grows. Missed coins made the last cycle hurt; BFX is your chance to flip the script before 2025 really starts moving.

Find Out More Information Here

  • Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 
  • X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom 
  • Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000

Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000

The post Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum outperformed other altcoin sectors as supply shrank and whale bets mounted. With transactions hitting records and ETH rebounding, the question remains: can this momentum spark a sustained rally? Ethereum [ETH] traded higher on the daily chart, logging modest gains over the past 24 hours. The altcoin continued to steer the season, extending its outperformance against Bitcoin [BTC]. The altcoin’s rally has been fueled by whale and institutional accumulation, with retail also joining the train. Most of the altcoin sectors had, however, shifted back to closing in the red. Ethereum vs. other altcoins Comparing ETH to other altcoin sectors, it showed clear leadership this month. ETH led with a performance reading of 0.20, slightly higher than those of Layer 2s (L2) and DeFi tokens. By mid-August, DeFi and L2s briefly led, but ETH reclaimed the lead into month-end. Naturally, DePin and AI tokens trailed just below. Source: Glassnode As Q3 2025 closed in, sectors such as gaming, AI, and staking posted losses. In fact, Ethereum stood out as the leader of capital rotation. Ethereum price rebounds On the weekly price action, ETH wicked to $4,900 before rejection. The spike signaled a potential rally, breaking a double top near $4,000. Recent price action tested the $4,400 zone, a recovery from the dip below $4,300. As of press time, ETH was only up by about 13%. Source: TradingView If ETH advanced toward $4,800, large liquidation clusters could trigger resets. On top of that, $7.23 billion in ETH short positions risked a squeeze, potentially propelling the price toward $5,000. Supply shrinks, whales bet big! Additionally, the supply of Ethereum was shrinking with whales, institutions, and retail scooping up more ETH. In fact, staking contributed to the supply shock, with nearly 30% of ETH staked. BlackRock reportedly accumulated nearly $1 billion worth of ETH…
NEAR
NEAR$2.427+0.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,797.69+0.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10332+3.09%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:09
Partager
Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k?

Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k?

The post Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Ethereum maintained its position near the $4300 level, it showed potential for a breakout. Here’s all you need to know about Ethereum’s price action – how it’s shaping up and where it’s going. Ethereum maintained critical short-term support around $4,350 at press time. The level was decisive for momentum as the token traded within a narrow range. According to analyst observations, the chart’s structure showed potential for a breakout if buyers regained control near the resistance level. Was this setup enough for the next move higher? ETH price Remained in a Defined Trading Range The ETH price stayed between $4,183 and $4,933 during the recent period. This range defined market indecision. Repeated tests of resistance near $4,933 limited further upside. The psychological ceiling at $5,000 also capped gains. Support at $4,350 aligned with consolidation after several failed attempts to break higher. Analysts said this region was key because it combined technical support with market memory from earlier moves. If this level failed, downside pressure could have targeted $4,000, with extended retracements pointing toward $3,800. Charts indicated higher lows across the structure. That pattern showed that buyers remained present even after sharp fluctuations. A pattern resembling a “W” appeared on the chart. This technical setup often indicated accumulation before an upward breakout. If confirmed, the next stage could have opened the path toward $4,800 to $5,000. Source: X At the time of writing, the ETH price was around $4,400, representing monthly gains of about 15 percent compared with early August. Even with pullbacks, the token stayed higher than its late summer levels. Ethereum Price Depended on Holding $4,350 The $4,350 zone acted as a pivot point for near-term direction. If buyers defended this level, conditions favored another attempt at resistance. Analysts said sustained defense here increased the probability of a…
NEAR
NEAR$2.427+0.33%
Wormhole
W$0.08725+5.34%
Movement
MOVE$0.1226+1.32%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:08
Partager
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4404+3.35%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01899+3.31%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000

Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Cardano Price Forecast 2025: Can ADA Break $1 and Target $1.84?

XRP’s Whales Slow Down, Hinting at Significant Price Climb