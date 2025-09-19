As the crypto market heats up, smart investors hunt beyond the usual suspects like Bitcoin and Ethereum for the next big gains. Low-cap altcoins often hold the real potential for exponential growth and can turn a small investment into a massive sum. This guide highlights the five best new crypto coins creating buzz in the […]As the crypto market heats up, smart investors hunt beyond the usual suspects like Bitcoin and Ethereum for the next big gains. Low-cap altcoins often hold the real potential for exponential growth and can turn a small investment into a massive sum. This guide highlights the five best new crypto coins creating buzz in the […]

5 Best New Crypto Coins to Buy Now – Potential to Turn $1K into $10K This Bull Run

Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/09/19 22:22
RealLink
REAL$0.06331-3.22%
Capverse
CAP$0.15206-3.39%
Wink
LIKE$0.009161-5.30%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02519-0.03%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002616-6.63%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00586-0.84%
5 Best New Crypto Coins to Buy Now - Potential to Turn $1K into $10K This Bull Run

As the crypto market heats up, smart investors hunt beyond the usual suspects like Bitcoin and Ethereum for the next big gains.

Low-cap altcoins often hold the real potential for exponential growth and can turn a small investment into a massive sum.

This guide highlights the five best new crypto coins creating buzz in the altcoin community and set to deliver major growth this bull run.

Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel

Pepenode (PEPENODE)

Early investors have helped Pepenode (PEPENODE) raise around $1.3 million in just a few weeks since its launch. The project lets token holders play a virtual Mine-to-Earn game. Players buy “meme nodes” to set up their own meme coin mining rigs.

Using $PEPENODE tokens, players can upgrade their virtual rigs to mine more efficiently and earn bigger rewards. Mining gives players $PEPENODE tokens and extra bonuses like FARTCOIN, PEPE, and other coins, keeping the game sustainable.

Pepenode also has a deflationary model. Seventy percent of tokens used to upgrade or refine mining rigs get permanently burned. This feature, along with growing user adoption, can help $PEPENODE’s price rise over time after exchange listings.

Popular analyst Michael Wrubel says $PEPENODE is one of the top meme coins to buy in 2025. He explains in a recent YouTube video that the project builds on Pepe’s strong history while offering real rewards to token holders.

At first, players may see $PEPENODE mainly as a utility token to unlock bonus meme coin rewards. But if the token grows, regular $PEPENODE rewards could become just as valuable, attracting more users to the ecosystem.

Buyers can visit Pepenode’s official website to get tokens at a temporary discount. Presale buyers can stake their $PEPENODE tokens for very high returns, with an APY around 1000%.

Visit Pepenode

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper’s team is working to add Solana-like speed and flexibility to Bitcoin. If they succeed, Bitcoin could become the base layer for DeFi, meme coins, tokenized real-world assets, and NFTs.

Right now, buying a coffee with Bitcoin could take so long that your drink gets cold before the transaction confirms. Bitcoin Hyper aims to settle payments instantly while keeping Bitcoin’s security.

Developers can build apps or tokens that run as fast as on Solana but use Bitcoin as the settlement layer. This could lead to lending platforms that let users earn yield on BTC or fast meme coin launches that tap into Bitcoin’s liquidity.

Presale hype is growing quickly. Bitcoin Hyper has raised $16.8 million, with $HYPER tokens priced at $0.012945 each. Joining is easy. You just need a compatible crypto wallet and can buy with crypto or a card.

The presale already offers staking rewards of up to 68% APY, letting holders grow their positions without buying more tokens.

The roadmap is clear. After the presale, $HYPER will launch on a DEX, with 10% of tokens reserved for listings. Later, the team plans to list on CEXs, giving early buyers a clear idea of where $HYPER could trade next.

Popular analyst Cilinix Crypto recently called Bitcoin Hyper the best new crypto coin to buy now in a YouTube video. This kind of shoutout gets retail traders excited.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper

Snorter Token (SNORT)

Next is Snorter Token (SNORT), a utility meme coin that powers Snorter Bot, a Solana-based automated trading bot on Telegram. Snorter helps regular traders avoid pump-and-dump and honeypot scams while staying ahead of crypto whales.

The bot lets traders snipe new meme tokens in milliseconds using Solana-based tech. Its security algorithms catch scam tokens early with about 85% accuracy.

Traders also like Snorter Bot because of its low fees. $SNORT holders pay just 0.85% per trade, compared to 1.5% for others. This gives the bot a strong edge in a fast-moving market.

$SNORT holders get extra perks too, like governance rights and unlimited sniping of new tokens, so they can keep trading as new opportunities appear.

Updates on September 11 improved withdrawals, security checks, copy-trading, and system stability. These upgrades help keep trades smooth, safe, and consistent even during high traffic. Snorter now combines speed, early detection, and reliability to give traders a real advantage.

The presale has raised nearly $4 million so far and continues strong. Early buyers can grab $SNORT at the presale price of $0.1049 before the next round. They can also stake their tokens to earn up to 117% APY.

The token is expected to perform well after launch, as early profit-taking ends and long-term investors start accumulating. Visit $SNORT’s official presale page to learn more and get your tokens today.

Visit Snorter Token

Maxi Doge (MAXI)

Maxi Doge is a new Doge-themed meme coin that mixes fun and utility. Its mascot is a muscular, over-caffeinated Doge, showing the strength and energy of the crypto bull market.

Maxi Doge focuses on community involvement. Holders can share trading tips and compete for rewards. The project will run weekly trading contests with leaderboards. Top performers will earn extra $MAXI tokens.

In the future, Maxi Doge plans to launch a futures trading platform and gamified tournaments, letting the community take bigger risks for bigger rewards. The project will also create a Maxi Fund, a treasury to provide liquidity and support partnerships.

These features aim to keep the project sustainable and the community engaged. Analyst Jacob Crypto Bury says $MAXI could become a 10x token long term but warns it’s very volatile.

So far, Maxi Doge has raised $2.3 million from early backers, with whale buys as high as $37K since August. Each $MAXI token costs $0.000258 in the presale. Buyers can use ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or even bank cards on the official presale site.

Investors can also stake $MAXI tokens to earn passive income. At press time, staking offers up to 141% APY.

Visit Maxi Doge

Best Wallet (BEST)

Most crypto wallets ask for too much personal information before you can use them. KYC checks, ID verification, and endless forms make it feel like opening a bank account just to store crypto.

Best Wallet takes a different approach. You can set up an account in seconds without giving any personal info. No KYC, no paperwork. Just download the app and start using it.

Best Wallet also works across 60+ blockchains, not just Ethereum. It supports Bitcoin, Solana, Arbitrum, Base, and more. The wallet even has a built-in DEX connecting to over 330 exchanges and 30 bridges.

The BEST token is in presale, currently priced at $0.025665. This price will rise in the next presale round. So far, nearly $16 million has been raised in the Best Wallet presale.

Holding $BEST gives access to VIP features, including lower swap fees, high staking rewards, governance rights, and early access to new presales in the Upcoming Tokens section.

The team also plans to launch the Best Card, letting users spend crypto anywhere Mastercard is accepted. $BEST holders can earn up to 8% cashback on purchases.

The latest app version 2.11 is live on Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It adds better fee controls, deeper Solana integration, two new languages, and a polished in-app rewards center.

Crypto influencer Borch Crypto has featured Best Wallet on his YouTube channel, highlighting it as one of the best new crypto coins to buy now. Early buyers can stake their tokens and earn up to 83% annual returns.

Visit Best Wallet

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

First U.S. Dogecoin ETF Blasts $6 Million Volume Surge in First Hour

First U.S. Dogecoin ETF Blasts $6 Million Volume Surge in First Hour

Demand for Dogecoin soars high following first-ever ETF launch
Union
U$0.014082-0.20%
Everscale
EVER$0.01881+4.32%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 23:40
Partager
ETH Leverage ETF: Defiance Unlocks Revolutionary Opportunities for Retail Investors

ETH Leverage ETF: Defiance Unlocks Revolutionary Opportunities for Retail Investors

BitcoinWorld ETH Leverage ETF: Defiance Unlocks Revolutionary Opportunities for Retail Investors The world of cryptocurrency investing is constantly evolving, and a new product from Defiance is set to make waves. They’ve just announced the launch of an innovative ETH leverage ETF, known as ETHI. This isn’t just another investment vehicle; it’s a groundbreaking approach designed to give retail investors enhanced exposure to Ethereum while also generating income through sophisticated options strategies. What Exactly is Defiance’s New ETH Leverage ETF? Defiance’s new offering, ETHI, is an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) that combines two powerful elements: leverage from an ETH-linked exchange-traded product (ETP) and income generation from options. Essentially, it allows investors to amplify their potential returns from Ethereum’s price movements without directly holding ETH. This particular ETH leverage ETF is tailored for retail investors who are looking for dynamic ways to engage with the crypto market. It aims to provide a more accessible pathway to strategies often reserved for institutional players. By packaging these complex mechanisms into an ETF, Defiance makes them available through traditional brokerage accounts. How Does This Innovative ETH Leverage ETF Generate Income? At the heart of ETHI’s income generation strategy is a credit call spread. This is an options-based approach that involves both selling and buying options simultaneously. Here’s a simplified breakdown: Selling Call Options: The ETF sells call options, which obligate it to sell ETH-linked ETPs at a certain price if the market goes above that level. This generates immediate premium income. Buying Call Options: To limit potential losses from the sold call options, the ETF also buys call options at a higher strike price. This caps the risk, making the strategy more defined. The combination of these actions creates a net credit for the ETF, which is then passed on to investors. This strategic approach provides a unique blend of potential growth from Ethereum’s price and consistent income generation, distinguishing it from simpler investment products. Understanding the mechanics of this ETH leverage ETF is crucial for potential investors. What Are the Benefits and Risks of an ETH Leverage ETF? Like any investment, the Defiance ETHI comes with its own set of advantages and considerations. It’s important for investors to weigh these carefully before committing. Potential Benefits: Enhanced Exposure: Investors gain amplified exposure to Ethereum’s price movements without the complexities of managing leverage directly. Income Generation: The options strategy aims to provide regular income, which can be an attractive feature for many investors. Accessibility: As an ETF, it’s easily traded through standard brokerage accounts, making advanced strategies more accessible to retail investors. Diversification: It offers a novel way to diversify a portfolio beyond traditional assets and direct crypto holdings. Key Risks: Volatility: Ethereum is a highly volatile asset. Leverage can magnify both gains and losses significantly. Options Complexity: While simplified by the ETF structure, the underlying options strategy still carries inherent risks, including potential for capital loss. Management Fees: ETFs typically have management fees, which can impact overall returns over time. Market Timing: The effectiveness of options strategies can be highly dependent on market conditions and timing. Before investing in any ETH leverage ETF, a thorough understanding of these dynamics is essential. Is This Revolutionary ETH Leverage ETF Right for Your Portfolio? Defiance’s ETHI is certainly an intriguing product, but its suitability depends on individual investor profiles. This ETH leverage ETF is generally aimed at those who have a higher risk tolerance and a good understanding of both cryptocurrency markets and options strategies. It’s not a set-it-and-forget-it investment. Potential investors should conduct their own due diligence, perhaps consulting with a financial advisor, to determine if the combination of ETH leverage and options-based income aligns with their financial goals and risk appetite. The innovative nature of this product demands careful consideration. In conclusion, Defiance’s new ETHI represents a significant leap forward in making sophisticated crypto investment strategies available to a broader audience. By combining ETH leverage with a credit call spread options strategy, it offers a unique blend of amplified exposure and potential income. While the potential rewards are compelling, investors must approach this ETH leverage ETF with a clear understanding of the associated risks and ensure it fits their investment profile. This innovative product truly unlocks new avenues for engaging with the dynamic world of Ethereum. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Defiance ETH Leverage ETF (ETHI)? A1: The Defiance ETH Leverage ETF (ETHI) is an Exchange Traded Fund that combines leveraged exposure to Ethereum (via an ETP) with income generation through an options-based strategy, specifically a credit call spread. Q2: How does the ETH leverage component work? A2: The ETF gains leveraged exposure by investing in an ETH-linked ETP, meaning it aims to amplify the returns (and losses) of Ethereum’s price movements. This allows investors to potentially achieve greater gains than direct ETH ownership, albeit with increased risk. Q3: What is a credit call spread strategy? A3: A credit call spread is an options strategy where the ETF simultaneously sells a call option and buys another call option with a higher strike price. This generates a net premium (credit) for the ETF, providing income while also limiting potential losses from the sold option. Q4: Who is the target audience for this ETH leverage ETF? A4: This ETH leverage ETF is primarily aimed at retail investors who have a higher risk tolerance, a good understanding of cryptocurrency markets, and are looking for advanced strategies to gain amplified exposure to Ethereum with an income component. Q5: What are the main risks associated with investing in ETHI? A5: Key risks include the high volatility of Ethereum, the magnified potential for losses due to leverage, the inherent complexities and risks of options strategies, and the impact of management fees on overall returns. Investors should understand these before investing. Share Your Insights Did you find this article on Defiance’s new ETH leverage ETF insightful? Share your thoughts and this article with your network on social media! Your engagement helps us bring more valuable crypto market analysis to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post ETH Leverage ETF: Defiance Unlocks Revolutionary Opportunities for Retail Investors first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01668-4.41%
Waves
WAVES$1.1168-2.88%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01518-13.89%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 23:35
Partager
Pi Coin Price Prediction: New ‘Protocol v23’ Upgrade Goes Live – 100x Move?

Pi Coin Price Prediction: New ‘Protocol v23’ Upgrade Goes Live – 100x Move?

Pi Coin is back in the spotlight following the rollout of Protocol v23 on its testnet, an upgrade that aligns the project with Stellar Core Version 23.0.1. The post Pi Coin Price Prediction: New ‘Protocol v23’ Upgrade Goes Live – 100x Move? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
1
1$0.009421+22.58%
Movement
MOVE$0.1268-6.90%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4498-4.31%
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/19 23:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

First U.S. Dogecoin ETF Blasts $6 Million Volume Surge in First Hour

ETH Leverage ETF: Defiance Unlocks Revolutionary Opportunities for Retail Investors

Pi Coin Price Prediction: New ‘Protocol v23’ Upgrade Goes Live – 100x Move?

$SOL Outlook: $240-$260 Seems Likely for Now, with Major Upside if Key Levels Hold

ARK invests $162 million to increase its stake in Solmate after participating in SOL Treasury financing