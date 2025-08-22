5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

Crypto Market Crash Analysis

The crypto market has entered a sharp correction, with Bitcoin sliding back toward $113,000 and Ethereum holding above $4,300. Sentiment has weakened as liquidity pressures and macroeconomic concerns fuel volatility. Across the market, most altcoins have dropped between 5–10% in the past week, triggering heavy liquidations and testing key technical support levels.

TOTAL_2025-08-22_16-11-59.png

Total crypto market cap in USD - TradingView

During such downturns, some coins tend to stabilize around important support areas before attempting short-term rebounds. At the same time, if the bearish momentum continues, these same levels can break, exposing the market to deeper declines.

Here are five coins currently sitting at critical support zones.

XRP ($XRP) at $2.80 Support

XRP has dropped to around $2.80, a zone that has historically acted as a consolidation level. Price action shows weakening momentum, but buyers have often stepped in at this range. A short-term rebound is possible if this level holds. However, if bearish sentiment intensifies, the next lower support sits closer to $2.50.

Solana ($SOL) Near $150

Solana has fallen to $183, with strong support sitting around the $150 zone. This area has previously triggered significant rebounds. If Solana manages to hold above this level, short-term upside could follow. On the downside, failure to hold $150 could send SOL closer to $120.

Dogecoin ($DOGE) Close to $0.20

DOGE is trading around $0.21, dangerously close to the $0.20 psychological support. Historically, Dogecoin has shown strong community-driven rebounds near this level. If $0.20 breaks, however, the coin risks sliding toward $0.15.

Cardano ($ADA) Testing $0.85

Cardano has dropped to $0.85, marking one of its most important support zones. Historically, this range has offered a base for recovery. A bounce could push ADA back toward $1.00, but failure to defend this level could result in a deeper move toward $0.70.

Stellar ($XLM) Around $0.40

Stellar is hovering around $0.39–0.40, another critical support zone. XLM has often seen price adjustments upward after testing this level. If the market stabilizes, Stellar could revisit $0.50. If not, the coin could decline further toward $0.30.

Crypto Prediction: Bounce or Breakdown?

These five coins—XRP, SOL, DOGE, ADA, and XLM—are all testing major support zones, where short-term rebounds are historically common. However, the broader trend remains fragile.

If the crypto market continues its bearish trajectory, these supports may not hold, opening the way for the next wave of lower targets. Traders should watch these levels closely, as they are likely to determine whether the current crash stabilizes or accelerates further.

