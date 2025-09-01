5 Cryptos That Soared Despite the Ongoing Crypto Crash

A Bloody Week for Bitcoin and Ethereum The crypto market is reeling. Bitcoin ($BTC) tumbled from its peak of $120,000 down to the current level of $108,000, a sharp correction that wiped out billions in market value. Ethereum ($ETH), which was on the verge of breaking the $5,000 barrier, also followed Bitcoin’s plunge and dropped back in line with the broader downturn. These declines triggered widespread panic selling across altcoins, leaving traders questioning whether this is a temporary shakeout or the start of a deeper correction.

Total Crypto Market Cap Takes a Hit Looking at the total crypto market cap chart, the drop is undeniable. The market has shed over $430 billion (-10.45%) from its recent highs. Resistance: The $4.14T mark rejected the market’s push higher.

The $4.14T mark rejected the market’s push higher. Support: Current levels hover around $3.72T–$3.75T , dangerously close to breaking key moving averages.

Current levels hover around , dangerously close to breaking key moving averages. Indicators: The RSI sits around 46, showing weak momentum but not yet oversold, hinting at potential further downside before a bounce. Total crypto market cap in USD – TradingView This paints a clear picture: while the giants stumble, a select few cryptos are bucking the trend. Top 5 Cryptos That Are Defying the Crash Despite the bloodbath, five tokens are outperforming the market with impressive weekly gains: 1. Cronos ($CRO) Price: $0.2898

$0.2898 7d Gain: +81.09%

+81.09% Market Cap: $9.7B

Cronos leads the charge, rallying over 80% in just seven days. Strong ecosystem growth and exchange-driven utility are fueling the momentum. 2. Pyth Network ($PYTH) Price: $0.1834

$0.1834 7d Gain: +46.25%

+46.25% Market Cap: $1.05B

As a rising oracle network, Pyth is gaining traction as traders look for real-world data solutions, making it one of the biggest winners in this downturn. 3. BUILDon ($B) Price: $0.7185

$0.7185 7d Gain: +31.91%

+31.91% Market Cap: $718M

BUILDon’s growth narrative and community-driven momentum helped it soar while the rest of the market corrected.