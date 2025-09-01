5 Cryptos That Soared Despite the Ongoing Crypto Crash

2025/09/01
A Bloody Week for Bitcoin and Ethereum

The crypto market is reeling. Bitcoin ($BTC) tumbled from its peak of $120,000 down to the current level of $108,000, a sharp correction that wiped out billions in market value. Ethereum ($ETH), which was on the verge of breaking the $5,000 barrier, also followed Bitcoin’s plunge and dropped back in line with the broader downturn.

These declines triggered widespread panic selling across altcoins, leaving traders questioning whether this is a temporary shakeout or the start of a deeper correction.

Total Crypto Market Cap Takes a Hit

Looking at the total crypto market cap chart, the drop is undeniable. The market has shed over $430 billion (-10.45%) from its recent highs.

  • Resistance: The $4.14T mark rejected the market’s push higher.
  • Support: Current levels hover around $3.72T–$3.75T, dangerously close to breaking key moving averages.
  • Indicators: The RSI sits around 46, showing weak momentum but not yet oversold, hinting at potential further downside before a bounce.

Total crypto market cap in USD – TradingView

This paints a clear picture: while the giants stumble, a select few cryptos are bucking the trend.

Top 5 Cryptos That Are Defying the Crash

Despite the bloodbath, five tokens are outperforming the market with impressive weekly gains:

1. Cronos ($CRO)

  • Price: $0.2898
  • 7d Gain: +81.09%
  • Market Cap: $9.7B
    Cronos leads the charge, rallying over 80% in just seven days. Strong ecosystem growth and exchange-driven utility are fueling the momentum.

2. Pyth Network ($PYTH)

  • Price: $0.1834
  • 7d Gain: +46.25%
  • Market Cap: $1.05B
    As a rising oracle network, Pyth is gaining traction as traders look for real-world data solutions, making it one of the biggest winners in this downturn.

3. BUILDon ($B)

  • Price: $0.7185
  • 7d Gain: +31.91%
  • Market Cap: $718M
    BUILDon’s growth narrative and community-driven momentum helped it soar while the rest of the market corrected.

4. Story Protocol ($IP)

  • Price: $7.68
  • 7d Gain: +29.10%
  • Market Cap: $2.33B
    Story is emerging as a hot pick in the creative economy space, reflecting growing demand for decentralized intellectual property platforms.

5. POL (prev. $MATIC)

  • Price: $0.2816
  • 7d Gain: +13.01%
  • Market Cap: $2.95B
    Rebranded from MATIC to POL, the token continues to attract attention with its scaling solutions, proving resilient despite broader selling pressure.

Can These Tokens Sustain Their Momentum?

While $Bitcoin and $Ethereum remain under pressure, these five cryptos have shown relative strength and positive momentum. If the total crypto market stabilizes near its support zones, these tokens could continue to outperform.

However, traders should remain cautious. In bear phases, even strong performers eventually face corrections. The real question is: which of these five will hold their gains once the broader market finds its footing?

Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/5-cryptos-that-soared-despite-the-ongoing-crypto-crash/

