5 Explosive Cryptos Under $1 That Could 20x Before Bitcoin’s Next ATH

2025/08/26 21:44
As Bitcoin approaches its next all-time high (ATH) above $124K, the search for cryptos under one dollar heats up. Investors are looking for projects with strong fundamentals, community traction, or innovative technology. Analysts have picked out five sub-$1 assets that could moon if the market keeps going. Among them is Ozak AI, an artificial intelligence-driven blockchain project in presale.

Ozak AI ($OZ): Data Meets Decentralization

Ozak AI is priced at $0.01 in its ongoing presale Phase 5, with over 817 million tokens sold and $2.37 million raised. The $OZ token price will soon rise to $0.012 in the next stage, with a target listing of $1, representing a potential 100x return from the current price and a 1,000x gain from the initial presale price. Entry begins from $100, giving retail investors accessible exposure to AI-powered predictive analytics. 

The platform integrates:

  • Ozak Stream Network (OSN): Instant data processing for traders and institutions.

  • DePIN infrastructure: Decentralized security and system resilience to failures.

  • Ozak Data Vaults: Trusted storage for sensitive financial inputs.

  • Prediction Agents: AI based services that can be customized without an understanding of computer code

The $OZ token is used to drive transactions, governance, customization of the model, and user rewards. Its supply totals 10 billion and is allocated across presale (30%), ecosystem (30%), reserves (20%), team (10%), and liquidity (10%).

A critical step is the announced collaboration of Ozak AI × SINT. This alliance is called by combining one-click AI upgrades, cross-chain bridges, and voice interface tools. 

It allows users to take immediate action with the predictive market indicators of Ozak across intelligent systems to establish a greater control position by making it a viable data solution in crypto markets.

Dogecoin, Cardano, Ethena, and Pudgy Penguins

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.236 with a $35.62 billion market cap. The original meme coin is volatile and responds to retail demand and high profile endorsements. Analysts say it can surge when mentioned by big names.

Cardano (ADA) is at $0.915, valued at $32.7 billion. It’s a smart contract platform focused on sustainability and scalability. Analysts cite future governance enhancements and institutional appetite as the triggers that could see ADA grabbing back on all time highs.

Ethena (ENA) is at $0.724 with a $4.79 billion market cap. As the governance token for the Ethena protocol, ENA supports the synthetic dollar (USDe), which is gaining traction as a DeFi stablecoin alternative. Analysts say demand for stablecoin systems will drive ENA’s price in the next cycle.

The current price of Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is 0.0358 with a valuation of 2.25B. The token has utility to its huge fan base since it is backed by a viral NFT brand. With over 50 billion views and appearances in mainstream markets, PENGU connects meme culture, NFTs and tokenized engagement.

Conclusion

Ozak AI is the top crypto under a dollar with AI-driven infrastructure and a fast-moving presale. Along with DOGE, ADA, ENA, and PENGU, it shows the diversity of tokens that can be 20x before Bitcoin reaches its next ATH. Analysts say adoption, partnerships, and unique ecosystems are key drivers of that growth.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

PANews reported on August 25th that Zeus Network has officially announced a strategic liquidity partnership with Metalpha (NASDAQ: MATH), enabling Bitcoin deposits through APOLLO, the first decentralized application (dApp) on Zeus Network. Metalpha, an institutional asset management firm focused on digital assets, has begun accepting Bitcoin deposits through the Zeus Network on Solana. As part of this partnership, Metalpha will leverage Zeus Network's permissionless infrastructure as a liquidity provider, supporting network security through decentralized verification. The Metalpha team chose Solana to deploy Bitcoin liquidity because of its high-performance DeFi environment and highly active community. By providing Bitcoin to Zeus Network, Metalpha injects liquidity into Solana and strengthens the security of cross-chain Bitcoin transactions, seeking new avenues for sustainable on-chain yield generation. As Solana becomes a major hub for institutional-grade digital asset innovation, Zeus Network is expanding its ecosystem to ensure that Bitcoin liquidity remains fundamental to DeFi growth. Leveraging Metalpha's expertise in structured financial products and risk management, this partnership is expected to enhance the financial capabilities of the Solana network and Bitcoin as an asset, adding fuel to the already booming DeFi market. Justin Wang, co-founder and CEO of Zeus Network, said: “With Metalpha joining Zeus Network as a liquidity provider, we can leverage their experience in digital asset management to continue developing more accessible and scalable Bitcoin liquidity solutions for institutional Bitcoin holders.”
A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions at the lowest point before the rebound
Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

PANews reported on August 26th that deBridge, a multi-chain interoperability protocol, has integrated Tron, allowing users to swap assets in real time between Tron, Ethereum, Solana, and over twenty other blockchains. This deployment will connect Tron's high-throughput network to deBridge's routing system, enabling low-slippage, MEV-protected transfers. deBridge stated that this integration provides "full-stack interoperability," enabling Tron to integrate with leading ecosystems and supporting complex cross-chain interactions for users to complete within a single transaction.
