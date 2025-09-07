5 New Bitwise Crypto ETPs Now Listed on Swiss Stock Exchange

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/07 05:39
SIX
SIX$0.02142+0.18%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.176-3.36%
FUND
FUND$0.0216+2.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00701-0.70%

Operational for 8 years and offering a diverse range of financial instruments to investors, Bitwise is expanding its offerings by listing several new products on a prominent stock exchange in Switzerland.

The products will offer exposure to some of the leading crypto assets, along with an index fund that tracks top performers.

More Development

The asset manager with a portfolio of over 30 crypto investment products, announced yesterday that it will be broadening its European market reach by listing five crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange.

This inclusion will allow investors to diversify their trading strategies by tapping into staking and index ETPs. Bitwise’s assortment of financial instruments will merge with traditional portfolios, granting exposure to the cryptocurrency asset class.

Last month, the company reached the milestone of $15 billion in assets across its suite of financial products, an impressive jump of 200% in less than a year, compared to October 2024 levels as reported.

Switzerland is a valuable market for Bitwise, as the landlocked country has been an early adopter of digital assets. It saw the first-ever crypto ETF launch in 2018, Bitcoin custody services in 2021, and also a BTC embassy in partnership with El Salvador in 2022.

The Listings

The instruments that are listed include a Bitcoin ETP (BTC1), Solana, and Ethereum Staking (ET32, BSOL), and a physical XRP product (GXRP). Additionally, the MSCI Global Digital Assets Select 20 (DA20) will track the index fund under the same name, representing the performance of the top 20 investable cryptocurrencies.

Investors will be able to gain exposure to the underlying assets of the products without having a crypto wallet. Each of them is fully backed by reserves held in cold wallets and will be redeemable through a physical mechanism (via a trustee), similar to precious metal exchange-traded commodities (ETCs).

The post 5 New Bitwise Crypto ETPs Now Listed on Swiss Stock Exchange appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15371-4.80%
SIX
SIX$0.02141+0.14%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009479-0.73%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Partager
Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Gamblers are still mindlessly following various junk projects on Pump.Fun, while smart money is making 5 to 10 times the profit through new projects on Virtuals.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009479-0.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09985+0.69%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00454-2.09%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 21:00
Partager
Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency

Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency

The post Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vitalik Buterin highlights Codex’s role in Ethereum L2 integration. Stablecoin efficiency could drive mainstream crypto use. Market anticipates heightened usage of Ethereum and stablecoins. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin spotlighted low-cost stablecoin transactions as key for crypto value, applauding Codex’s integration into Ethereum’s L2 ecosystem via his statements on Twitter. Codex’s entry into Ethereum L2 enhances stablecoin efficiency, impacting market dynamics and boosting Ethereum usage amidst increased transaction volumes on Codex, supporting DeFi growth. Codex and Ethereum: Catalyzing Crypto Adoption Vitalik Buterin acknowledged Codex’s integration into the Ethereum L2 ecosystem, highlighting its value in synergizing with Layer 1 since inception. The integration reflects a strategic enhancement of Ethereum’s scaling capabilities. Codex, focusing on low-cost, composable stablecoin transactions, further solidifies these enhancements. Stablecoin efficiency is pivotal in mainstream adoption, with its integration into Ethereum’s L2 potentially leading to significant transaction cost reductions. Such developments are crucial for fostering broader crypto market utilization by both businesses and individual users. Key figures, including Arthur Hayes, endorse Codex, seeing low-cost stablecoin transactions as transformative for dollarized DeFi infrastructures. This reaction aligns with Raoul Pal’s view on L2 efficiencies as facilitators of mainstream business engagement. Codex Integration Echoes Market and Expert Predictions Did you know? Integration of Codex in Ethereum’s L2 reflects trends seen with Polygon’s zkEVM and StarkNet, highlighting consistent stablecoin transaction growth post-announcements. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,271.46, with a market cap of formatNumber(515587256926, 2) billion. Recent 24-hour data indicates a trading volume decline of -59.23%, and ETH experienced a weekly decrease of -1.65%, as per CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu research experts, Codex’s integration could stimulate further Ethereum adoption and spur L2 innovation. Regulatory frameworks targeting low-cost stablecoin transactions may legitimize and expand crypto’s financial landscape.…
Capverse
CAP$0.1154-2.40%
Palio
PAL$0.005712-2.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001578-1.31%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency

Details of Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin’s Wealth Emerged – Here Are His ETH and Other Assets

Ethereum-Based Altcoin Analysts Call the “Next Solana”