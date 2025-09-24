5 Players You Should Look At For Week 4

We’re only three weeks into the NFL season, but injuries have significantly changed the fantasy landscape. Some of the biggest names to go down in Week 3 were CeeDee Lamb (ankle), James Conner (foot) and Mike Evans (hamstring). As we try to help you patch together your fantasy squads, here are some sleepers to consider adding off the waiver wire heading into Week 4. All players are available in at least 50% of Yahoo leagues.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 29: Tre Tucker #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders scores a touchdown past Ronnie Hickman #33 of the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) Getty Images

Troy Franklin, WR, Denver Broncos

Franklin didn’t do much against the Chargers on Sunday, catching two of four targets for just eight yards. It was a major disappointment, given that he caught eight passes for 89 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 versus the Colts. The key was, he was targeted nine times in that game. In Week 1, he caught four of six targets for 44 yards against the Titans. For the season, he has accounted for 21.1% of the Broncos’ targets, while being targeted on 33.9% of his routes run.

The Broncos will face the Bengals in Week 4, making Franklin an intriguing waiver wire option. The Bengals have given up the eighth-most passing yards per game in the league this season, which comes on the heels of them allowing the 12th-most passing yards per game last year. If Franklin can finish with around six targets again, he can provide value in PPR formats.

Darnell Mooney, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Mooney missed Week 1 with a shoulder injury. He made his return in Week 2, catching two of four targets for 20 yards against the Vikings. While he followed that up with a modest four catches for 44 yards in Week 3 against the Panthers, he was targeted 11 times.

The Falcons will look to get their offense back on track in Week 4 against the Commanders, who have allowed the 10th-most passing yards per game in the league. They have also allowed 8.93 yards per target to wide receivers, which is the ninth-highest mark. If Mooney approaches double-digit targets again, this could be his breakout performance.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs continue to struggle to run the ball. Isiah Pacheco hasn’t been effective, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry. Through three games, he has turned 25 carries into only 92 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown, which continues to be a glaring problem. In seven games last season, he had just one touchdown.

Pacheco hasn’t been given more than 10 carries in a game this season, so if he’s going to have fantasy value, he needs to score touchdowns. The problem there is that he has just three carries inside the red zone this season. None of them came from inside the 10-yard line. Meanwhile, Hunt has already received two carries inside the 10-yard line. Last year, Hunt was given at least two carries inside the 20-yard line in 10 of his 13 games. For fantasy managers who are desperate for help at running back, Hunt is at least a touchdown threat in what could be a high-scoring matchup with the Ravens in Week 4. With their defense struggling, the Ravens have allowed a league-high seven rushing touchdowns.

Tre Tucker, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders found themselves in a 10-point hole at halftime against the Commanders last week. By the end of the third quarter, they were trailing by 24 points. With them down big, they were forced to try and throw their way back into the game. Tucker finished with nine targets, which he turned into eight receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns. No other player on the Raiders had more than five targets in the game.

Tucker caught a touchdown against the Patriots in Week 1 and now has back-to-back games with at least eight targets. He has an average depth of target of 12.1 yards for the year and has already caught three passes of at least 20 yards. Last season, he had only six receptions of at least 20 yards over 17 games. The Raiders are searching for someone to help take pressure off tight end Brock Bowers in the passing game, and through three games, Tucker has been one of Smith’s favorite targets. Week 4 brings a terrific matchup for Tucker versus the Bears, who have given up 10.51 yards per target to wide receivers this season, while also allowing six touchdowns to the position.

Jeremy McNichols, RB, Washington Commanders

The Commanders’ running back depth chart looks very different than it did a few months ago. They traded Brian Robinson Jr. to the 49ers, then lost Austin Ekeler to a torn Achilles in Week 2. The Commanders felt that they could trade Robinson because of Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who played well in Week 1 with 10 carries for 82 yards and one touchdown. However, he has been quiet since, turning 12 carries into 43 yards and one touchdown over the last two games. He has been a non-factor in the passing game, catching one of three targets for five yards for the season.

McNichols is an interesting option who could work his way into more carries. He certainly made his case last week, generating 78 yards and a touchdown on just four rushing attempts. Croskey-Merritt, Chris Rodriguez Jr. and McNichols should all see carries moving forward. It’s possible that the Commanders go with a hot-hand approach on a weekly basis, but there is a chance that one of the three could grab onto an expanded role if they string together a couple of good games. McNichols isn’t someone to feel confident in starting for Week 4, but he’s someone to consider stashing if you have an open bench spot.