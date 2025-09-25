5 Takeaways From September 24, 2025

All Elite Wrestling Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW Dynamite touched down in Pittsburgh just days after All Out, and the show carried the kind of energy that hinted at bigger shifts on the horizon. Some stars solidified their place, others resurfaced at just the right time, and AEW quietly planted seeds that could define the fall stretch.

This episode was about subtle resets and timely moves, including a hometown showcase, a long-awaited return, a titleholder proving his resilience, and new gold that could change the shape of the women’s division. Even the main event carried an edge that suggested AEW is finally ready to elevate someone who has been waiting for her moment.

It all added up to an intriguing episode of Dynamite. Here are the key takeaways from the September 24 show.

Lee Moriarty’s Title Shot Continues AEW’s Willingness to Elevate New Talent

Nobody expected Hangman Page to drop the AEW World Championship in a non-main event segment, even after All Out.

But the match still mattered. Open challenges often raise younger talent, giving them exposure against top names and valuable experience. That’s exactly what Lee Moriarty’s challenge to Page accomplished.

In front of his hometown crowd in Pittsburgh, Moriarty got a spotlight most midcarders rarely see. Framing it as a world title opportunity showed AEW’s willingness to let him step up against a top star.

Page kept the belt, but Moriarty came out bigger than he went in.

Orange Cassidy’s Return Fills a Crucial Babyface Void

For the first time in six months, Orange Cassidy returned to Dynamite. Mark Briscoe avoided naming him, Don Callis teased it with a painting, but when Cassidy walked out, the crowd exploded.

The match itself didn’t matter. What mattered was Cassidy being back.

AEW badly needs him. With Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Adam Cole, and Kenny Omega sidelined, only Page and Darby Allin carry the babyface load in top-heavy roles. Cassidy, meanwhile, immediately fills the gap to provide depth.

It feels inevitable he’ll return to a title picture sooner rather than later, both because of his talent and that AEW needs him there. For now, it’s simply refreshing to see him back in the mix.

Kyle Fletcher Recovers With Major Next Step

After falling short against Page at All Out, Kyle Fletcher’s next step was unclear. While it’s unlikely he’ll return to that scene anytime soon, the performance still elevated him.

When Fletcher walked into Dynamite just a week later, he carried himself like a bigger deal, a wrestler who had just headlined a pay-per-view. He even acknowledged how physically battered he felt coming out of the Page match, a nice touch that added to his credibility.

With that chapter behind him, Fletcher shifted focus to his TNT Championship. He issued a bold challenge to Hologram, who had just competed in a six-man tag match: Title vs. Streak, set for next week on Dynamite.

It’s a compelling matchup with real stakes on both sides. Fletcher dropping the title, and suffering back-to-back losses, would be surprising. More likely, AEW finally pulls the trigger on ending Hologram’s undefeated streak.

Either way, the match gives Fletcher a chance to cement his reign, while Hologram takes his toughest test without losing momentum.

Women’s Tag Titles Open the Door for More Stars

AEW’s women’s division has gained momentum, and Tony Khan doubled down by introducing the Women’s World Tag Team Championships. While there’s no tournament format or entrants yet, mysterious info, for now, builds anticipation.

The wait lets AEW create fan interest before crowning champions, and that patience makes titles matter, rather than a rushed introduction.

It also helps balance out the women’s scene right now. With Mercedes Moné dominating as TBS Champion and the World Championship picture hovering around Toni Storm, the tag titles create space for more women to get television time and meaningful stakes of their own. Jamie Hayter, Deonna Purrazzo, and Thekla are just a few who could benefit from having a lane that isn’t tied directly to Moné or Storm.

Handled right, the new titles expand stories and get more women on TV every week.

Kris Statlander Feels Like a Star

AEW shocked fans at All Out by putting the Women’s World Championship on Kris Statlander. The company rarely does sudden title switches, which made it feel fresh.

Her first defense mattered even more. Statlander headlined against Mina Shirakawa in the main event of Dynamite, retained with an assist from Wheeler Yuta, and then turned the story on its head.

AEW had teased the Long Island native joining the Death Riders, and she leaned into it just enough to create doubt. But in the end, she made it clear she was never with them, flipping off Jon Moxley to drive it home. With Daniel Garcia already in the group and Pac back at All Out, they didn’t need another member anyway.

AEW is finally presenting Statlander as a star, something the women’s division has badly needed. For a roster long ruled by the same few names, her rise feels like a true reset. It’s overdue, but she has the ball now, and what she does with it may define her run.