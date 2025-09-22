BlockchainFX leads the best cryptos to buy now with $7.75M raised, $0.024 presale price, staking rewards, and Visa card utility bridging DeFi and TradFi.BlockchainFX leads the best cryptos to buy now with $7.75M raised, $0.024 presale price, staking rewards, and Visa card utility bridging DeFi and TradFi.

5 Worth Buying Cryptos: The Best Cryptos to Buy Now With Room to Run in 2025

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 20:53
DeFi
DEFI$0.001746-1.57%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.002446-10.53%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00546-1.97%
podium main10

What if you could trade every major asset, from gold and oil to Bitcoin and meme coins, inside a single platform without switching wallets, paying multiple fees, or losing precious time? For investors hunting the Best cryptos to buy now, this scenario isn’t just a dream; it’s becoming a reality.

bfx banner

While established names like Solana, Hyperliquid, and Cronos each bring strong ecosystems and communities, one project is already reshaping expectations: BlockchainFX ($BFX). Backed by a record-breaking presale, innovative trading model, and global adoption features like a Visa card, BlockchainFX is quickly being positioned as the most compelling opportunity in 2025. Let’s break down why BFX could be the strongest candidate among the Best cryptos to buy now.

BlockchainFX ($BFX): The Trading Super App Investors Can’t Ignore

BlockchainFX has already raised $7.75M+ (96.93% of its $8M soft cap) with 10,300+ investors onboard. The presale price of $0.024 per BFX, compared to its confirmed launch price of $0.05, offers a built-in upside of more than 100%. Add in the BLOCK30 bonus code, which gives an additional 30% in tokens for a limited time, and the early-stage ROI potential is unmatched.

BFX

Unlike most altcoins, BlockchainFX isn’t relying solely on hype. It’s built as a BlockchainFX crypto super app, a BlockchainFX trading platform where investors can seamlessly trade over 500 assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, commodities, bonds, and forex. Holders benefit daily through BlockchainFX staking rewards, with up to 70% of trading fees redistributed in BFX and USDT. For everyday usability, the BlockchainFX Visa card enables investors to spend globally, bridging the gap between DeFi and the traditional finance world.

Seamless Asset Swaps: Bridging DeFi and TradFi in Real Time

Today’s trading world is fragmented. Investors juggle multiple wallets, blockchains, and brokerages to move between asset classes. BlockchainFX is solving this problem by becoming the BlockchainFX bridge DeFi TradFi, enabling instant swaps across asset types.

Picture this: gold is swapped into Bitcoin, which can then move into meme coins like PEPE, then into oil futures, and finally into ETFs, all in seconds, all in one platform. This level of fluidity positions BlockchainFX uniquely among the Best cryptos to buy now, giving traders an edge that no other project provides. With its presale nearing completion, this might be the last window to buy BlockchainFX token at early-stage prices.

Hyperliquid ($HYPE): Rising Star of On-Chain Derivatives

Hyperliquid has quickly carved out a name as one of the most promising projects in the derivatives space. By delivering high-speed trading and deep liquidity, it has captured the attention of advanced traders seeking a decentralized alternative to centralized exchanges. The $HYPE token is gaining traction as the ecosystem expands, and its ranking among the top 30 cryptos shows impressive early adoption.

That said, Hyperliquid is competing in a highly specialized market. While it excels in derivatives, it doesn’t offer the multi-asset accessibility or broad utility of BlockchainFX. For investors evaluating the Best cryptos to buy now, HYPE is a strong sector-specific bet, but it lacks the all-in-one versatility of BFX.

Solana ($SOL): Speed, Scalability, and Ecosystem Growth

Solana remains one of the leading alternatives to Ethereum, famous for its low fees and near-instant transaction times. Its thriving ecosystem spans DeFi, NFTs, and gaming, making it a hub for developers and users alike. With institutional adoption growing and new integrations rolling out, SOL continues to be one of the Best cryptos to buy now for those seeking exposure to a fast, scalable blockchain.

However, Solana has also faced network reliability issues in the past, with outages drawing criticism. While its tech stack remains strong, the dependence on ecosystem health means SOL’s upside is tied to broader network resilience. Compared to BlockchainFX, which directly integrates with global financial markets, Solana feels more niche in its scope.

Cronos ($CRO): Building Utility Through Partnerships

Cronos, powered by Crypto.com, has developed a reputation for bringing crypto closer to mainstream users. Its partnerships, user-friendly app, and growing DeFi ecosystem have pushed CRO into the spotlight. For retail investors, CRO offers a familiar gateway into the world of digital assets, making it one of the Best cryptos to buy now for those focused on ease of access and adoption.

Still, CRO’s growth is heavily tied to Crypto.com’s brand strength and centralized business model. This reliance makes it less independent than decentralized ecosystems, such as Solana, or new models like BlockchainFX. For investors seeking diversified use cases beyond retail payments, BFX offers broader utility and more substantial upside potential.

bfx

Best Cryptos To Buy Summarised: Why BlockchainFX Dominates

Hyperliquid brings innovation in derivatives, Solana pushes speed and scalability, and Cronos builds mainstream gateways. Each has earned its place on the Best cryptos to buy now list. Yet BlockchainFX ($BFX) clearly dominates for those seeking a presale with maximum upside and unmatched global utility.

With its presale nearly capped at $8M, BlockchainFX presale participants enjoy early access at $0.024 before its confirmed launch price of $0.05. Daily rewards through BlockchainFX staking rewards, the convenience of a BlockchainFX Visa card, and a long-term vision of becoming the BlockchainFX bridge between DeFi and TradFi make it an investment opportunity that blends innovation with adoption.

Limited-Time Offer: 30% More BFX Tokens with Code BLOCK30 Before Presale Ends

For More Information:

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

Frequently Asked Questions For Best Cryptos to Buy Now

What are the Best cryptos to buy now?

BlockchainFX ($BFX), Hyperliquid ($HYPE), Solana ($SOL), and Cronos ($CRO) are leading options, each with unique value.

Why is BlockchainFX the most compelling presale?

The BlockchainFX presale has raised $7.75M+, with 10,300+ investors. With a launch price of $0.05, buyers at $0.024 have a built-in 100% upside.

How can I buy the BlockchainFX token?

You can purchase with ETH, BTC, BNB, USDT, and SOL. Don’t forget to use the BLOCK30 code for 30% extra tokens.

What are BlockchainFX staking rewards?

Up to 70% of platform fees are shared back with holders of BFX and USDT, offering potential for passive income.

Does BlockchainFX offer real-world use?

Yes, the BlockchainFX Visa card enables spending tokens globally, bridging DeFi with TradFi in daily life.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,850.55-2.30%
Aster
ASTER$1.37-17.76%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001171-4.17%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Partager
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.37-17.76%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10241-3.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Partager
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws, met meer context en analyse om de ontwikkelingen beter te begrijpen. Miljardair ziet kansen op Wall Street ondanks dure aandelenmarkt Zelfs nu aandelenmarkten hoog gewaardeerd zijn en veel beleggers waarschuwen voor overprijzing, blijft een bekende miljardair optimistisch. Hij gelooft dat er nog steeds waarde te vinden is — vooral in sectoren waar innovatie doorgaat en technologiebedrijven toonaangevend blijven. Volgens hem zijn sectoren zoals fintech en digitale activa de moeite waard, ondanks de algemene marktspanning. Hij wijst op het idee dat in elke marktcycli waar bubbelangst heerst, de beste rendementen vaak komen van de risico’s die velen te eng vinden om aan te gaan. Voor Bitcoin betekent dit dat ook wanneer aandelen geleidelijk corrigeren, digitale activa juist kunnen profiteren van kapitaalverschuivingen en beleggers die spreiding zoeken buiten traditionele activa. Onrust rond Bitcoin en crypto Er is momenteel verhoogde onrust op de cryptomarkt. Gebeurtenissen zoals plotselinge prijsfluctuaties, zorgen over regelgeving en grote whales die forse posities verplaatsen zorgen voor onzekerheid. Beleggers raken nerveus, vooral omdat nieuws over macro-economische factoren zoals inflatie, renteverwachtingen en geopolitieke spanningen het sentiment zwaar beïnvloeden. Technische analyse wijst op fragiele steunpunten, en een kleinere trigger zou tot flinke koersbeweging kunnen leiden. Voor wie actief handelt betekent dit oppassen: hedge-opties, cashbuffering en risicomanagement zijn belangrijker dan ooit. Rusland: sancties en cryptobeurzen in de problemen In Rusland versnelt de druk op cryptobeurzen door sancties vanuit het Westen. Financiële beperkingen, beperkingen op kapitaalstromen en streng toezicht op transacties worden steeds gebruikelijker. Voor beurzen die opereren in of met Rusland kan dit betekenen dat bepaalde relaties worden afgesneden of dat toegang tot liquiditeit beperkt raakt. Gebruikers klagen over vertragingen en verhoogde kosten. Sommige platforms overwegen hun operaties of client-relaties aan te passen of zelfs stop te zetten in risicovolle jurisdicties. Voor internationale crypto-partijen toont dit aan dat politieke risico’s steeds meer onderdeel zijn van hun strategieën. Michigan hervat Strategic Bitcoin Reserve-wet met mogelijke 10 % allocatie Michigan werkt aan House Bill 4087, die toestaat dat de staat tot 10 % van bepaalde staatsfondsen investeert in cryptocurrency, waaronder Bitcoin. :contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0} Deze fondsen betreffen onder meer de ‘General Fund’ en de economische stabilisatiefonds (‘rainy day fund’). De wet bevat voorwaarden voor veilige custody en risicobeperking. Analisten zien dit als onderdeel van een bredere Amerikaanse trend waarin staten steeds meer openstaan voor Bitcoin als instrument voor financiële hedging. Bezwaren betreffen vooral volatiliteit en wettelijk toezicht, zeker wanneer ook altcoins zonder duidelijke limieten betrokken worden. Mocht de wet aangenomen worden, dan toont Michigan wederom dat crypto steeds meer binnen officiële staatsfinanciën doordringt, wat mogelijk ook prijsimpact heeft voor Bitcoin vanwege institutionele vraag. Analist Benjamin Cowen: BTC kan in komende maanden piek bereiken Benjamin Cowen, bekend om zijn technische analyses, voorspelt dat Bitcoin in de nabije maanden een sterke piek zou kunnen bereiken. Hij baseert zich op zowel on-chain data als cyclusmodellen die aangeven dat we mogelijk uit een consolidatiefase op weg zijn naar een breakout. Factoren als ETF-instroom, institutionele belangstelling en macro-economische verlichting (lagere renteverwachtingen etc.) kunnen volgens Cowen bijdragen aan een krachtige opleving. Tegelijkertijd waarschuwt hij dat markten reactief zijn — schommeling en correcties zijn waarschijnlijk onderweg, vooral bij tegenvallende externe signalen. Voor beleggers biedt dit een potentieel hoog voordeel, mits men bereid is korte termijn volatiler momenten te doorstaan. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09352+10.03%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,850.55-2.30%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.079-5.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 13:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as UK and US Start Crypto Cooperation