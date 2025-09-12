50% Of Bitcoin Transactions Now Instant And Low-Cost

2025/09/12
Chipper Cash, one of Africa’s leading fintech companies, announced today that more than 50% of all Bitcoin transactions on its platform now run over the Lightning Network, marking one of the most significant real-world deployments of Lightning to date.

The company, which serves millions of consumers and businesses across Africa, has been using Lightning through infrastructure provider Voltage to deliver faster, cheaper, and more reliable payments. This achievement well showcases the growing importance of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network as a viable everyday payment rail in markets where legacy systems often struggle.

“Lightning-enabled payments have the potential to empower and accelerate greater, more reliable financial access across Africa,” said Maijid Moujaled, Cofounder and President of Chipper Cash. “Voltage’s reliable infrastructure reduces the complexity of building on Lightning, allowing us to focus on scale. With Voltage, Lightning can truly become the backbone for global, real-time payments by delivering near-instant settlement at low cost for people and businesses that need it most.”

Founded in 2018 as a peer-to-peer remittance platform, Chipper Cash has since evolved into a fully licensed fintech provider, offering cross-border payments, virtual cards in partnership with Visa, stock investing, and stablecoin rails. Lightning has quickly become central to that expansion. What began as a weekend discovery by Moujaled himself has grown into continent-wide adoption, fueled largely by word of mouth.

One Chipper Cash customer described Lightning simply: “It’s like discovering fire,” highlighting the speed and reliability compared to traditional methods.

Across much of Africa, financial infrastructure is plagued by outages and delays, according to the company. Even after years of operation, fiat partners continue to experience downtime. Lightning, in contrast, delivers near-instant, always-on payments. For markets accustomed to unreliable systems, this represents a leap forward in financial accessibility.

Key success metrics from Chipper Cash’s Lightning rollout include:

  • Over 50% of Bitcoin transactions are now powered by Lightning.
  • Adoption fueled organically through customer referrals.
  • Faster, smoother cross-border and domestic payment experiences.
  • Stronger resilience compared to fiat rails.

The integration also enables interoperability with Strike, Cash App, and other Lightning-powered platforms, broadening Chipper’s reach globally. Recently, the company launched Chessa, enabling remittances via crypto rails with instant settlement into over 25 local fiat currencies. Lightning sits at the core of this offering.

“What Chipper Cash is doing with Lightning proves that emerging markets can leapfrog outdated payment rails,” said Graham Krizek, CEO of Voltage. “With Voltage powering certain parts of their infrastructure, they’ve unlocked instant, global, and low-cost payments that work every time, everywhere.”

By integrating Lightning as part of its payments infrastructure, Chipper Cash has positioned itself as a continental leader in Bitcoin adoption. With growing customer demand and support from Voltage, the company is showcasing how African fintechs can leapfrog outdated systems and deliver next-generation financial services today.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/news/africas-chipper-cash-adopts-lightning-at-scale-50-of-bitcoin-transactions-now-instant-and-low-cost

