50% Of Holders Think Pi Coin Could Collapse In 2026 & Here’s Why

The latest Pi Network news today has left many holders uneasy. Concerns around liquidity and token unlocks have sparked debate about whether PI can hold its ground or face a collapse by 2026.

At the same time, investors are quietly shifting toward an entirely different narrative: Layer Brett. Better known as $LBRETT, this Ethereum Layer 2 meme project has raised more than $2.9 million in its presale and is being positioned as one of the top breakout tokens of 2025.

Why Layer Brett is winning attention while PI stalls

Pi Network has scale but little certainty. Millions of users mine PI daily, yet exchange access remains limited, leaving many frustrated. In contrast, Layer Brett is built on Ethereum Layer 2, offering 10,000 transactions per second and gas fees as low as $0.0001. It merges meme appeal with actual blockchain efficiency. Where PI struggles with price volatility and market access, $LBRETT is presenting clear utility, massive staking rewards, and real momentum.

What makes Layer Brett different from other meme projects

Most memes thrive briefly, then fade. Layer Brett is designed to avoid that fate. $LBRETT isn’t just a viral coin—it’s engineered for scalability and community engagement. Its roadmap includes gamified staking, NFT integrations, and a $1 million giveaway program. Early investors can lock in up to 892% APY through staking, though rates will adjust as adoption grows. This combination of fun branding and tangible features sets it apart from older meme tokens.

How $LBRETT’s technology actually works

Layer Brett processes transactions off-chain, avoiding Ethereum Layer 1 congestion. That makes staking, transfers, and dApp use nearly instant. To buy, just connect MetaMask or Trust Wallet, use ETH, BNB, or USDT, and stake right away. The experience is built to be straightforward and rewarding, unlike PI’s walled-garden model. For many, $LBRETT’s promise of scalability and speed feels like the kind of leap meme coins have long needed.

Why Pi Network is under heavy pressure

Pi Network’s original idea—mining PI from a mobile phone—helped it grow to more than 60 million users. But real-world progress has lagged. The PI coin trades between $0.34 and $0.38, far below its 2025 high of $3.40. Recent headlines about a 163 million PI unlock, valued near $60 million, have amplified bearish sentiment. Many fear the extra supply will push the PI price even lower. Even with hopes of new listings or upgrades like Stellar Protocol 23, Pi Network faces credibility challenges that weigh heavily on its future.

Why $LBRETT is being called a next 100x opportunity

Ethereum Layer 2 solutions are projected to process over $10 trillion annually by 2027. Positioned in this space, $LBRETT has both the meme-driven buzz and the technical foundations to grow rapidly. With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and a presale entry point of just $0.0055, it offers early adopters the kind of upside PI once promised but has yet to deliver. Analysts believe Layer Brett could see 20x gains before year’s end, with 100x potential as the next crypto bull run unfolds.

The takeaway for investors comparing PI and $LBRETT

Pi Network still has a massive community, but doubts about PI’s exchange listings and long-term stability remain unresolved. Meanwhile, Layer Brett is actively building a scalable ecosystem with staking incentives, NFT plans, and a transparent roadmap. For those looking beyond the uncertainty of PI, $LBRETT offers a more exciting and immediate opportunity.

Secure your $LBRETT in the presale today—before the APY drops and this low-cap gem rockets out of reach.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

