50% U.S. tariffs set to kick in on Indian goods from August 27

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/26 21:25
U
U$0.0119+4.38%

The U.S. has imposed a new 50% tariff on Indian-origin goods starting Wednesday, August 27. The tariff is a response by the Trump administration to India’s continued purchase of discounted Russian oil.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security published a notice that the increased levies will apply to goods entered for consumption or withdrawn from a warehouse for consumption on or after 12:01 AM Eastern Daylight Time on August 27.

President Donald Trump argued that the measure is necessary to advance peace negotiations with Russia on Ukraine. He termed India’s trade with Russia as indirect funding of the Russian war on Ukraine. 

Modi urges Indian citizens to prioritize Swadeshi goods amid the tariff hike

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly criticized the decision, speaking at an event in Ahmedabad today. He said that his administration will not compromise the interests of farmers, herders, and small-scale industries. He urged Indian citizens to rely on Swadeshi goods and declared that India would withstand external pressure.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Indian foreign minister, said that negotiations with the Trump administration are ongoing. He gave no hint about the halt of oil purchases from Russia.

Commerce ministry officials revealed that the government has little hope of immediate relief. They added that the government would offer financial support, including subsidies on bank loans and measures to diversify shipments to other markets. 

Indian exporters are the most hit group with 55% of India’s $87 billion export market to the U.S. on the line. Some sectors expect losses as early as September.

The Engineering Exports Promotion Council revealed paused orders in anticipation of the hit. It also warned that competitors such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, and China stand to gain from the chaos.  The government of India has identified several countries that need to shift their export focus to textiles, processed foods, leather, and marine products.

Local manufacturers have already begun feeling the strain, with Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu company that supplies almost a third of India’s garment export to the U.S., factories are slowing down due to reduced orders. Workers have been released some on unpaid indefinite leave in Surat, Gujarat, a diamond polishing hub, where industries operate partly throughout the month.

Factory owners have argued that, due to low output, some workers must be released pending market changes. 

Trump warns that the tariff impact will extend beyond India to Europe and other countries

India exports at least 60% of shrimp to the U.S., but due to tariffs that may cross 60% once additional duties are included, it may force farmers to scale down on production. Some industry analysts have warned that the move threatens the livelihoods of people tied to aquaculture. 

The Indian Rupee fell by 0.2% following the announcement to 87.75 per USD in the open market.  Benchmark indices fell by about 0.7%. Some analysts have warned that the Indian economy may fall by nearly 0.8 percentage points this year and in 2026, even with domestic tax cuts in place. 

Tariff negotiations between the two countries failed five times earlier this year. According to Indian officials, who could not disclose their identities due to the private nature of the negotiations, they had confidence that the tariff would be capped at 15%. The dispute escalated over U.S. demand for extra access to India’s agricultural market, which Modi has vowed to protect. 

Modi has urged Indian citizens to prioritize self-reliance and adapt through rough times through diversification. He also committed to strengthening ties with Russia and China amid restrictions. 

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

PANews reported on August 25th that Zeus Network has officially announced a strategic liquidity partnership with Metalpha (NASDAQ: MATH), enabling Bitcoin deposits through APOLLO, the first decentralized application (dApp) on Zeus Network. Metalpha, an institutional asset management firm focused on digital assets, has begun accepting Bitcoin deposits through the Zeus Network on Solana. As part of this partnership, Metalpha will leverage Zeus Network's permissionless infrastructure as a liquidity provider, supporting network security through decentralized verification. The Metalpha team chose Solana to deploy Bitcoin liquidity because of its high-performance DeFi environment and highly active community. By providing Bitcoin to Zeus Network, Metalpha injects liquidity into Solana and strengthens the security of cross-chain Bitcoin transactions, seeking new avenues for sustainable on-chain yield generation. As Solana becomes a major hub for institutional-grade digital asset innovation, Zeus Network is expanding its ecosystem to ensure that Bitcoin liquidity remains fundamental to DeFi growth. Leveraging Metalpha's expertise in structured financial products and risk management, this partnership is expected to enhance the financial capabilities of the Solana network and Bitcoin as an asset, adding fuel to the already booming DeFi market. Justin Wang, co-founder and CEO of Zeus Network, said: “With Metalpha joining Zeus Network as a liquidity provider, we can leverage their experience in digital asset management to continue developing more accessible and scalable Bitcoin liquidity solutions for institutional Bitcoin holders.”
Moonveil
MORE$0.10132+1.93%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23233+3.95%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001633-1.92%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 21:00
Partager
A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions at the lowest point before the rebound
Bitcoin
BTC$109,859.87-2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0657+19.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,525.68-2.06%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 08:14
Partager
Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

PANews reported on August 26th that deBridge, a multi-chain interoperability protocol, has integrated Tron, allowing users to swap assets in real time between Tron, Ethereum, Solana, and over twenty other blockchains. This deployment will connect Tron's high-throughput network to deBridge's routing system, enabling low-slippage, MEV-protected transfers. deBridge stated that this integration provides "full-stack interoperability," enabling Tron to integrate with leading ecosystems and supporting complex cross-chain interactions for users to complete within a single transaction.
RealLink
REAL$0.05681-5.28%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23233+3.95%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08413-5.42%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 21:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Canary has submitted the S-1 application for the Canary TRUMP Coin ETF to the US SEC.

From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium