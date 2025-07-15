In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 539 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 15 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $539 million, of which $122 million was for long orders and $417 million was for short orders. The total liquidation amount of BTC was $190 million and the total liquidation amount of ETH was $125 million.

