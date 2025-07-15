California partners with crypto executives from Ripple, Coinbase and others to improve government efficiency

PANews reported on July 15 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the launch of the "California Breakthrough Project", which will work with senior leaders of companies such as Ripple, Coinbase, and MoonPay to "improve government efficiency and promote inter-governmental collaboration."

The task force held its first meeting on June 6 at Ripple’s headquarters in San Francisco. Its members also include leaders from companies such as Instacart, Snapchat, Anduril Technologies, and angel investor Ron Conway.