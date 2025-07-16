The U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass the procedural vote on the encryption bill, and a second vote may be held on Wednesday

PANews reported on July 16 that according to a Politico reporter: The U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass a procedural vote on cryptocurrency-related bills. According to Fox News, the U.S. House of Representatives plans to try to vote again on the rules of procedure for cryptocurrency-related bills around 17:00 Eastern Time (05:00 Beijing Time). The president is "angry" and is communicating with those members who blocked the cryptocurrency bill from entering the House of Representatives.

But the U.S. Democratic Whip later said: There are no additional cryptocurrency bills planned to be voted on in the House of Representatives today.

U.S. House Speaker Johnson: Hope to try again for a procedural vote on the cryptocurrency bill in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.