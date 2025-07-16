Can PoL v2 make BeraChain stronger?

PANews
2025/07/16 08:00
1. The core breakthrough of PoL v2: from liquidity incentives to value closed loop

The "mainnet asset dilemma" of traditional public chains has existed for a long time. Although tokens such as ETH and SOL bear the functions of gas and consensus, it is difficult to directly capture the growth of ecological value. Berachain's PoL (Proof of Liquidity) mechanism attempts to solve this problem through chain-level incentive redistribution, and the key iteration of version v2 is to transfer 33% of DApp bribery incentives from BGT pledgers to BERA pledgers. This adjustment may seem subtle, but it is actually a paradigm shift in the mainnet asset value model.

Although PoL v1.0 has successfully leveraged the growth of ecosystem TVL (according to DefiLlama data, Berachain mainnet TVL exceeded $1.2B in 3 months after its launch), the incentive bonus mainly went to BGT and its derivatives. The v2 version establishes a "dual channel allocation" (67% BGT/33% BERA), which allows main coin holders to obtain protocol layer income for the first time without participating in complex DeFi strategies, essentially completing the upgrade of "Gas tokens → income assets".

Can PoL v2 make BeraChain stronger?

2. The subtlety of mechanism design

Non-inflationary benefits: v2 does not emit new tokens, but rather restructures existing incentive flows to enable BERA to obtain chain-level cash flow. According to Furthermore data, currently about $50K-$120K bribery incentives are directly injected into the BERA staking pool every week, forming a continuous buying pressure.

BGT niche protection: 67% of the bribery incentives are reserved for BGT stakers, which not only maintains the incentive leverage effect of the project party "1 US dollar → 1.x US dollars", but also avoids triggering a liquidity run on the governance token holders.

Can PoL v2 make BeraChain stronger?

Triple positive feedback loop:

  1. More BERA staked → higher chain security
  2. Higher pledge rate → fewer circulating chips
  3. Less circulation → bribery incentives amplify the unit BERA revenue

Can PoL v2 make BeraChain stronger?

III. Potential Impact of Market Structure

1. For retail investors: low threshold profit capture

Ordinary users now only need to stake BERA to obtain two types of benefits:

  • Direct benefits: 33% vote-buying incentive allocation (APY is about 9-15%, according to community calculations)
  • Indirect income: dividends from native DEX protocol revenue

Compared to other L1s that require users to provide liquidity or participate in governance, Berachain's "staking equals income" model significantly lowers the threshold for participation.

2. To Builder: A new way to play the main currency economy

Project owners can use BERA’s revenue attributes to design new mechanisms, such as:

  • Automatically convert protocol income into BERA for repurchase
  • Develop BERA-based veToken model
  • Create a derivative agreement with BERA as collateral

3. For investors: Reconstruction of valuation model

The current market value/TVL ratio of Berachain is 0.31, which is much lower than new public chains such as Sui (4.44) and Aptos (3.17). As BERA gains chain-level profitability, its valuation logic may transition to "discounted cash flow":

Theoretical market value = (chain annualized revenue × price-earnings ratio) + (gas demand × inverse of circulation velocity)

Can PoL v2 help BeraChain rise to prominence?

If calculated based on the current $100K weekly bribery incentive, the annualized return of $5.2M corresponds to a 20x PE, which implies a valuation of $104M, excluding gas consumption and future revenue growth.

IV. Risks and Challenges

Short-term gaming risk: Some BGT stakers may turn to other ecosystems due to incentive dilution

Mechanism complexity: Ordinary users still need to understand the interaction between PoL/BGT/BERA

Grayscale regulation: The compliance of vote-buying incentives has not been tested

5. Industry enlightenment: L1 competition enters the deep water zone of value distribution

Berachain's exploration reveals a trend: the competition focus of the next generation of public chains is shifting from TPS/low-cost Gas to value distribution efficiency. While Arbitrum distributes revenue through DAO and Solana tries to use MEV repurchase to support prices, PoL v2 demonstrates a more native solution - directly injecting ecological value into the main currency through protocol layer design.

If this model can be continuously verified, it may lead to other L1s to follow suit. After all, as the dividends of liquidity mining fade, "how the chain can create real demand for itself" has become a key proposition that determines the life and death of the project. The answer given by Berachain is: let the main currency become the first beneficiary of the prosperity of the ecosystem.

