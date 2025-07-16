Trump: Tariff letters will be sent to small countries soon, with tariff rates slightly higher than 10%

PANews July 16 news, US President Trump said on Tuesday that tariff letters for smaller countries will be sent out soon, adding that tariffs of "a little over 10%" may be imposed on these countries. Trump also said that he is very satisfied with the "simple agreements" that have been announced, which set general tariff rates for more than 20 countries, and will soon resolve tariff issues for the remaining countries. "We will be issuing a letter soon to discuss tariffs for many small countries," he said. "We may impose one tariff on the products of all these countries...probably a little over 10%."
