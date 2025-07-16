Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Sina Finance, Pandu Co., Ltd. announced that its Pandu Bitcoin ETF ( 02818.HK ) will be officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 18 , becoming the first Bitcoin ETF approved for listing in Hong Kong this year. This product closely tracks the price of Bitcoin, and investors can trade in cash or physical redemption, further enriching local digital asset investment tools and providing investors with new options for compliant participation in the cryptocurrency market.

