SharpLink raised approximately $413 million in net proceeds between July 7 and 11, of which approximately $156 million has been invested in ETH

PANews reported on July 16 that SharpLink has become the largest Ethereum ( ETH ) holder among enterprises. The company raised approximately $ 413 million in net proceeds through the ATM program from July 7 to 11 , of which approximately $ 156 million has been invested in ETH , and the remaining approximately $ 257 million can be used for future Ethereum acquisitions. From July 7 to 13 , SharpLink purchased approximately 74,656 ETH at an average price of approximately $ 2,852 per ETH. The total holdings currently amount to 280,706 ETH , of which approximately 99.7% have been pledged, and approximately 415 ETH have been earned since June 2. Since June 13 , ETH concentration has increased by approximately 23% .

