The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 3%. Bitcoin is up 0.2% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just below $117,400, after touching $123,100 earlier this week. Meanwhile Ethereum is up 5.8%, holding strong above $3,100 on institutional inflows.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.