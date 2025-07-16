Bitcoin spot ETFs received $403 million in inflows yesterday, marking the ninth consecutive day of net inflows

PANews reported on July 16 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a net inflow of $403 million on July 15 (EST), of which BlackRock's IBIT had a net inflow of $416 million, VanEck's HODL had a net inflow of $18.9854 million, and Grayscale's GBTC had a net outflow of $41.2157 million. The current total net asset value of ETFs is $149.657 billion, accounting for 6.46% of the Bitcoin market value.

