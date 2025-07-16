Why is the crypto down today?

Crypto.news
2025/07/16 15:40

The crypto market slid lower on July 16 as rising U.S. inflation data dampened expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, while some investors locked in profits following recent gains.

According to data from CoinGecko, the total crypto market capitalization fell to $3.78 trillion, down from around $3.91 trillion over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) dropped from around $120,000 yesterday to a low of $116,000 earlier today. Ethereum (ETH) also slid below the $3,000 mark, while XRP (XRP) fell 5% from $3.02 to $2.78.

Dogecoin (DOGE) took the biggest hit among major coins, tumbling 8%. Toncoin (TON), Litecoin (LTC), and Bittensor (TAO) also registered substantial losses over the past day.

Nearly $549.3 million in cryptocurrency positions were liquidated in the last day, according to Coinglass data, most of which came from long positions, leading to downward pressure in the broader crypto market.

The market reaction followed as traders focused on the latest escalation of U.S. tariffs, while the June consumer inflation report showed the first signs of tariff-driven inflation.

The Consumer Price Index rose 2.7% on an annual basis and 0.3% month over month, the sharpest gain in five months. Both figures reflected accelerated inflation, likely driven by U.S. tariffs on major trading partners.

The most recent threat came directly from President Trump, who warned that the U.S. would enforce 100% secondary tariffs on any country continuing to trade with Russia if no peace deal is reached between Russia and Ukraine within the next 50 days.

As a result, expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut in July have cooled. Analysts now anticipate the Fed will hold rates steady, with a possible cut delayed until September.

Some experts argue that while the Fed should consider rate cuts, it must avoid taking extreme measures. In a note to crypto.news, Maksym Sakharov, CEO of decentralized on-chain bank WeFi, said the Fed should take cues from the UK.

“The Fed needs to follow the footsteps of the UK,” Sakharov said, “but not as Trump expects.”

“President Donald Trump has called for a dramatic rate cut down to 1%, from the current 4.5%. While this is an ambitious plan for spenders, it could deeply hurt savers. I’m not saying the U.S. shouldn’t cut interest rates. It should, but in a very controlled manner,” he added.

However, he cautioned that slashing rates too aggressively could drive investors into high-risk assets and destabilise markets.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, the probability of a September rate cut has also slipped to 52.5%, down from over 80% just a week ago.

Historically, higher interest rates reduce the appeal of risk assets such as cryptocurrencies by tightening liquidity conditions, while cuts boost liquidity.

The downturn strengthened further as traders started locking in their profits after Bitcoin raced past $123,000 to an all-time high of $123,091 on Monday.

Typically, long-term investors offload their holdings at market highs, and this time, expectations of a hawkish Fed rate decision may have also influenced their decision to sell. Glassnode data shows that investors who held BTC for over 5 months made up for 56% of the total profit-taking, locking in gains of approximately $1.96 billion.

Finally, technical indicators also point to overextension. The crypto market’s Relative Strength Index currently sits at 73, which signals it’s overbought and could be due for a more short-term dip or some sideways movement ahead.

Why is the crypto down today? - 1

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinbase disclosed total revenue of $1.5 billion, net profit of $1.4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $512 million for Q2 2025. Subscription and service
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000138-0.71%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009782-15.65%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:44
A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

In 1981, 16-year-old Shi Yongxin entered the then-almost forgotten Shaolin Temple. At the time, the temple housed only nine monks, struggling to survive by farming and receiving incense offerings. A
Brainedge
LEARN$0.02148+0.65%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:00
Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

PANews reported on August 1st that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Deling Holdings announced that it has signed an equity subscription agreement
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.000604+250.95%
Allo
RWA$0.003498+0.51%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:53

Trending News

More

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million

Director of the Policy Research Office of the National Development and Reform Commission: We are currently in a critical window period for the implementation of artificial intelligence applications