LD Capital founder: I will take a short break in the short term before taking action, and the long-term bull market trend of the crypto market remains unchanged

PANews reported on July 16 that LD Capital founder Yi Lihua said that due to the impact of CPI data, the expected interest rate cut has been postponed, the US stock market has shown a top trend, the risk of the Russian-Ukrainian war has intensified, the crypto bill has been temporarily blocked, and the current macro outlook is unclear. Although ETH has recently risen by more than 50% to meet expectations, he chose to remain cautious at the market high, temporarily resting and waiting for the situation to become clear before taking action. At the same time, he emphasized that in the long run, the bull market trend of the crypto market remains unchanged.