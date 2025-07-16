Eclipse Foundation to airdrop 100 million ES tokens to early adopters

PANews
2025/07/16 18:09
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01588-5.13%
Eclipse
ES$0.1698-14.32%

PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, a spokesperson for the Eclipse Foundation said that it has launched its native ES token and will airdrop it to early users. A total of 1 billion ES tokens have been issued. 10% (100 million) of them will be distributed through airdrops, and another 5% will be allocated as "liquidity" funds to support exchange transactions. The remaining tokens are allocated to ecosystem and development (35%), contributors (including current and future team members, 19%), and early supporters and investors (31%). Airdrop qualifications are mainly based on three factors: on-chain activities in the Turbo Tap game, X social media performance measured by Kaito analysis, and Discord community participation. The Turbo Tap game stress tests the network by rewarding users with "grass" points, but the spokesperson said that the points and tokens are not 1:1 exchangeable. The airdrop will start on Wednesday and will be distributed within the next 30 days. Snapshots and allocation basis will be announced later to prevent users from manipulating the system. ES tokens have been deployed on the Eclipse, Ethereum and Solana mainnets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinbase disclosed total revenue of $1.5 billion, net profit of $1.4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $512 million for Q2 2025. Subscription and service
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000138-0.71%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009782-15.65%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:44
A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

In 1981, 16-year-old Shi Yongxin entered the then-almost forgotten Shaolin Temple. At the time, the temple housed only nine monks, struggling to survive by farming and receiving incense offerings. A
Brainedge
LEARN$0.02148+0.65%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:00
Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

PANews reported on August 1st that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Deling Holdings announced that it has signed an equity subscription agreement
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.000604+250.95%
Allo
RWA$0.003498+0.51%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:53

Trending News

More

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million

Director of the Policy Research Office of the National Development and Reform Commission: We are currently in a critical window period for the implementation of artificial intelligence applications